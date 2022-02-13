WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: Indian Trail, Wilmot lead county contingent in D-1 regional

WILMOT — The Indian Trail wrestling team put forth a strong performance Saturday in a WIAA Division-1 regional at Wilmot, as the Hawks claimed regional titles in four weight classes and sent eight total wrestlers to next Saturday's Division-1 sectional at Racine Park.

And while Burlington and Union Grove battled back and forth for the regional team title Saturday, host Wilmot had a strong showing, too, placing third in the team standings and matching Indian Trail by sending eight wrestlers to sectionals.

Burlington wound up first in the team standings with 189 points and advanced to a Division-1 team sectional Tuesday at Racine St. Catherine's. Union Grove finished second in the eight-team regional with 175.5 points, followed by Wilmot (166), Indian Trail (155), Tremper (136), Central (110), Bradford (97) and Lake Geneva Badger (77).

The Trojans advanced seven wrestlers to sectionals, the Falcons sent six and the Red Devils advanced four, as the top four wrestlers in each weight class in Division-1 moved on.

From sectionals, the top two in each weight class advance to the Division-1 State Meet, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Four champs for Hawks

Indian Trail led the county with four regional champions, as junior Edwin Estrada (120 pounds), freshman Sullivan Ramos (126), sophomore Lance Mazanet (132) and junior London Kiser (195) all claimed titles Saturday.

Additionally, senior Dorian Solis (138), sophomore Jonah Zuzinec (145), senior Tyler Wilson (152) and sophomore Mitchell Banaszak (220) all advanced to sectionals for Indian Trail with top-four placements Saturday.

Indian Trail coach Jose Torres said his wrestlers really stepped up, especially since the Hawks didn’t have any entries at 106, 113 and 182 pounds.

"Knowing we had three missing, the team took a stand and showed up on the mats," Torres said. "We got five in the finals (Saturday) and a total of eight advancing to sectionals. Overall, the team did great."

Ramos and Kiser both received honorable mention in their weight classes in Division-1 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, and on Saturday, Ramos got revenge on 12th-ranked Tremper sophomore Rory Dutton in the regional title match.

Dutton defeated Ramos in overtime the week prior for the 126-pound title in the Southeast Conference Meet. They met again in Saturday's finals, but this time Ramos won via pin in 5 minutes, 20 seconds.

Ramos was up 6-3 when he got his pin, and Torres called it a grudge match between two Kenosha wrestlers.

"My key to victory was believing in my training and sticking to what I do best," Ramos said.

Dutton wound up second after notching a win over Wilmot sophomore Logan Defilippo by medical forfeit in the second-place match at 126.

Wilmot and Central, meanwhile, each had one regional champion Saturday.

The Panthers’ Joel Sullivan, a sophomore who received honorable mention in the latest rankings, notched an explosive first-period pin in the title match at 138 in just 41 seconds over Solis.

The Falcons’ Mason McNeill, a junior, pinned ninth-ranked Burlington junior Grant Otter in the third period at 4:19 after Otter beat McNeill twice this season, including in the title match at 285 a week prior in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet.

Ramos cousins shine

Bradford’s highlight of the day came from junior Corbin Ramos, Sullivan’s cousin, at 145 pounds. Ranked No. 9 in his weight class, Corbin Ramos pinned Burlington junior Austin Skrundz, who received honorable mention, in a mere 32 seconds in Saturday's regional title match, after which both wrestlers busted out in blood and hurried off the mats.

Corbin Ramos is now 31-3 on the season.

The Red Devils had three other wrestlers advance to sectionals, as sophomore Markus Childers (182), sophomore Ethan McClain (220) and senior Angel Martinez (285) each had top-four finishes.

Tremper didn’t win a regional championship, but the Trojans sent seven wrestlers to sectionals after four made the finals Saturday, including Dutton at 126, junior Jackson Henderson at 160, sophomore Landon Gontscharow at 170 and junior Tyler Hansen at 195.

Sophomore Jacob Grogan (113), junior Nathan Johnson (138) and senior Colin Nitsch (285) also advanced to sectionals with top-four finishes for Tremper.

Despite that, longtime Tremper coach Joel Dutton felt his team can wrestle better.

“We did not wrestle our best matches (Saturday),” Dutton said. “There were some good parts of a match, and then a lapse in there. So we definitely have some things to work on this week.”

Dutton added that though Tremper’s four championship matches were lopsided defeats, there were positives in each one.

“We revisited our individual goals this past week, and now we are ready to up the ante to make them a reality,” Dutton said. “We’ll work hard this week to put ourselves in a position to move on to Madison.”

Wilmot coach pleased

First-year Wilmot coach Ryan Gartner, meanwhile, was impressed that his team hung tough with Burlington and Union Grove.

“We performed great (Saturday),” Gartner said. “We were back and forth with Burlington and Union Grove all day fighting for the top team.

"Joel (Sullivan) was Joel in the championship match. He went out there and took care of business. In the postseason, we’re looking to be on and off the mat as fast as possible, ready to go for the next match.”

Along with Sullivan at 138, freshman Grayson Peterson (106), freshman Michael Grundman (113), senior Jack Johnson (120), Defilippo (126), senior Mason Gauger (132), junior Toby Patterson (152) and senior Mitch Norvalls (182) all advanced to sectionals for the Panthers.

“It will be an exciting day of wrestling for Wilmot, and we’re ready to go to battle,” Gartner said.

While McNeill claimed the big regional championship at 285 for Central, senior Chris Christensen also advanced to the finals at 220, falling to fourth-ranked Burlington senior Zeke Tiedt by a 7-2 decision in the title match.

Sophomore Chet Pelli (132), junior Marcus Gillmore (145), senior Dean Serritella (170) and senior Matthew Sekey (182) also had top-four finishes for the Falcons to advance to sectionals.

“Overall, we are pretty happy with the way we wrestled,” Central coach Jason Ladd said. “Mason’s match in the finals stands out. It was back and forth, and Mason was able to capitalize in the third period to get a pin. Mason caught him on his back and secured the pin.

"Chris wrestled well, he just couldn’t break through on his feet in the finals. This time of year, the goal is always to keep advancing.”

Here are the sectional qualifiers from each of the five county schools that competed in Saturday's Division-1 regional, with each wrestler's season record in parentheses:

Bradford (4)—145: Corbin Ramos, Jr., (31-3); 182: Markus Childers, So., (7-10); 220: Ethan McClain, So., (23-10); 285: Angel Martinez, Sr., (17-12).

Tremper (7)—113: Jacob Grogan, So., (13-18); 126: Rory Dutton, So., (35-9); 138: Nathan Johnson, Jr., (33-16); 160: Jackson Henderson, Jr., (34-6); 170: Landon Gontscharow, So., (31-16); 195: Tyler Hansen, Jr., (23-9); 285: Colin Nitsch, Sr., (24-11).

Indian Trail (8)—120: Edwin Estrada, Jr., (24-11); 126: Sullivan Ramos, Fr., (35-9); 132: Lance Mazanet, So., (28-16); 138: Dorian Solis, Sr., (23-8); 145: Jonah Zuzinec, So., (24-16); 152: Tyler Wilson, Sr., (5-11); 195: London Kiser, Jr., (32-5); 220: Mitchell Banaszak, So., (21-20).

Central (6)—132: Chet Pelli, So., (8-16); 145: Marcus Gillmore, Jr., (24-12); 170: Dean Serritella, Sr., (14-17); 182: Matthew Sekey, Sr., (16-16); 220: Chris Christensen, Sr., (30-7); 285: Mason McNeill, Jr., (36-10).

Wilmot (8)—106: Grayson Peterson, Fr., (17-12); 113: Michael Grundman, Fr., (22-12); 120: Jack Johnson, Sr., (20-8); 126: Logan Defilippo, So., (22-8); 132: Mason Gauger, Sr., (25-10); 138: Joel Sullivan, So., (21-4); 152: Toby Patterson, Jr., (16-5); 182: Mitch Norvalls, Sr., (23-15).

