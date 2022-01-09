WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: Indian Trail's Karina Torres represents sport's growth among girls

Members of the Indian Trail wrestling team have an experienced senior team captain to led them this season.

Like a coach’s son playing point guard on the basketball court, this child of the head coach is similarly relied upon to pass along the coach’s instructions to the rest of the team on how to compete on the wrestling mat.

Her name is Karina Torres.

Yes, over the years, wrestling has distinguished itself from other high school sports in that you’ll occasionally see girls competing alongside boys in competitions. Generally, however, that’s been an exception to the rule. Girls wrestlers come along every now and then, but they’re far from the majority in the sport.

It remains a sport dominated by boys, of course, but Torres’ role as a leader on the Hawks — she’s the first wrestling team captain in Kenosha Unified School District history — is emblematic of a direction the sport has been taking in recent years and one it may need to continue to take in order to keep up numbers on high school rosters.

Girls wrestling is rising in popularity, so much so that the WIAA will be sanctioning a girls-only State Meet for the first time at the end of this season.

Jose Torres, Karina’s father and the fourth-year head coach of the Indian Trail wrestling team, said the growing popularity of girls wrestling needs to be fostered in order to bolster declining national participation in the sport overall.

The Hawks, in fact, have three girls on their varsity roster who compete in WIAA meets, as Karina Torres wrestles at 106 pounds, Crystal Gutierrez competes at 113 and Madison Baldridge wrestles at 182.

“It’s going to take time before the girls grow to what the boys have, but if you take a look at national numbers, boys numbers across the country are declining,” Jose Torres said last month in an interview with Karina at the family home in Kenosha. “And what’s holding up the sport with numbers are the girls that are getting into the sport and helping grow the national numbers.”

Starting young

For Karina Torres, wrestling has been a family affair.

She’s been involved in the sport for nine years now after starting it in fourth grade, following an older brother and sister who both wrestled, along with her father and an uncle, both involved in the sport. Karina said she tried running cross country for one year as a freshman at Indian Trail and has also done some kick boxing, but she’s a year-round wrestler.

It’s her sport.

“When I first started, I was very confused, but I grew into loving the sport and doing it,” Karina said. “Opportunities have come so much for me, and I’m so proud to be in this sport, and I’m so glad to be girls captain.”

Outside of high school competition, wrestling has provided Karina with some amazing opportunities as a member of Team Wisconsin. In 2018, for example, she placed fourth at 40 kilograms in the USA Wrestling Cadet World Team Trials in Irving, Texas, and in 2020 she went 4-0 at 100 pounds in USA Wrestling’s Folkstyle Tour of America National Club Duals in Wisconsin Dells and was named to the All-Tournament Team for high school girls.

Those are just two examples of her success, and Torres has competed as far away as Estonia as a member of Team USA at the Tallinn Open in 2018, placing sixth at 43 kilograms.

“It was crazy,” she said of competing in Europe. “It helped me to understand the different (types of) freestyle (wrestling). USA Wrestling freestyle is totally different than people wrestling in Russia, in Germany, and all that stuff.

“They’re way more aggressive, and I feel like it helped me to experience more of how to wrestle at a higher level.”

That type of national and international competition is helping to grow the sport of women’s wrestling, and Jose Torres pointed out the success of Team USA women’s wrestlers in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, in which they won four medals, a gold, a silver and two bronze.

Jose Torres said he’s an organizer for the Team USA women’s squad team that’s going to Estonia this year.

“It’s a phenomenal experience for these girls,” Jose said of international competition. “... Once they get that taste, it gives them a taste of, ‘This is what international wrestling is. This is so great. It’s phenomenal. This is my motivation to be an Olympian, to be a world champion on a higher level.’

“These girls don’t have that opportunity all the time.”

High school competition

While she wrestles other females in national and international events, Karina Torres said she’s gotten used to competing against boys in middle school and high school competition. In fact, she was a two-time city champion at Bullen Middle School.

“I just go onto the mat, and I see the boy as just a competition,” Karina said. “I don’t see him as any different than wrestling a female. ... In my head, my mindset, I’m like, ‘He’s just another person I’m wrestling.’”

Karina has a 9-3 record with two pins on the season, including one pin in 27 seconds, the third-fastest on the team so far this season. Among high school girls, she was ranked No. 1 in the state at 100 pounds in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings (Gutierrez was No. 6 at 107 and Baldridge was No. 9 at 185).

Come the postseason, Karina and the other girls on Indian Trail’s team will have to make a decision on whether to wrestle in the boys bracket or the girls bracket.

For girls at the moment, there is only a WIAA State Meet bracket, scheduled for Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center, with no regionals or sectionals. Wrestlers choosing to compete in the Girls State Meet will be unable to participate in the “regular” WIAA postseason tournament, including regionals and sectionals, though they can still compete with their teams in the bracket to reach the State Team Meet.

As of last month, Karina Torres said she hadn’t decided yet whether to compete in the regular WIAA postseason format or to compete in the Girls State Meet this season.

While Torres will graduate after this season, the establishment of a State Meet for girls could be a sign that a further girls postseason bracket, including regionals and sectionals, could eventually be implemented by the WIAA.

Then, wrestling would be like other high school sports in the state.

“You have basketball that has boys and girls,” Jose Torres said. “You have volleyball, which is boys and girls. Wrestling should be the same thing. It should be boys and girls.

“But it needs to grow to where we want it to be. And the WIAA said, ‘Hey, let’s at least sanction state. Let’s create some visibility and some inspiration, inspire the girls to motive themselves and say, hey, let’s grow our numbers so we can sanction the girls side of it, as well.’”

Added Karina: “I feel like it’s going to give girls more opportunities to wrestle in high school. Right now, with the whole guys state and everything, there’s not that many girls, so hopefully it brings more girls to wrestling.”

Future plans

After the high school season, Jose said Karina will transition into the folkstyle season, then the freestyle season in the summer.

Karina said she wants to wrestle in college, and Jose said she’s already been offered a scholarship for a 101-pound spot on the women’s wrestling team at Grandview University in Des Moines, Iowa, which competes in the NAIA Division I Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Karina said she’s still undecided about her college choice, but she would like to pursue a degree in something along the lines of physical therapy or physical education.

One thing is for sure, though: She won’t go into life after high school intimidated to be a leader of young men or young women.

She does it every day on the wrestling mat.

“Our team is filled with a lot of first-year wrestlers, and they needed help,” Jose said. “Karina stepped up. And they took on the position of, ‘She knows what she’s doing. She can really help me out.’

“So it’s been amazing to be able to see the boys be able to react when Karina goes and shows them the technique and how it needs to be done, then they mimic what she taught them.”

Karina has been happy to share her knowledge.

“It’s great that the guys see me as one of them and take my advice as a female, taking my advice to help them, because you don’t see that much,” she said. “You don’t see there being girl captains on a guy’s team that much, so it’s really nice that they take my advice and show me respect.”

