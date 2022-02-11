WATCH NOW: High school wrestling: Wilmot's Defilippo, Sullivan are buddies, competitors on the mat

WILMOT — Ah, to be young.

Remember the good, old days, when we were all in shape and had boundless energy to play sports and be active all day, every day?

Those days may be long gone for most adults, but getting tired is not a problem for Wilmot sophomore wrestlers Logan Defilippo and Joel Sullivan.

On Tuesday at Wilmot’s wrestling gym, Sullivan was joking around with his good buddy Defilippo, saying he just “broke his ankles.”

It turns out the sparring partners, who will both be competing in Saturday’s WIAA Division-1 regional at Wilmot, just got done with a friendly game of 1-on-1 basketball Tuesday afternoon, just before wrestling practice began

For a couple of tough wrestlers that just ran roughshod through last Saturday’s competition to claim Southern Lakes Conference championships at 126 pounds, for Defilippo, and 138, for Sullivan, hooping it up before a potentially grueling wrestling practice seems a bit odd.

Not for these two buddies, who hammed it up for a photo shoot before their interview.

“It’s a good warmup,” Defilippo said.

“His knees are over there, that’s why he’s wearing a double knee pad,” Sullivan joked.

They don’t usually play basketball before practice, but Sullivan considers himself a “part-time LeBron.”

Obviously, Sullivan is a big Lebron James fan, but Defilippo isn’t.

“I still think I could take him (LeBron),” Sullivan laughed. “He could, too (pointing to Defilippo).”

All business

When practice began Tuesday, however, Defilippo and Sullivan were all business, sparring against each other and working on moves ahead of Saturday’s regional. They showed competitiveness during practice, but they’re also teaching techniques and ways to get out of certain precarious situations.

The rest of Wilmot’s grapplers are highly motivated, as well, and it helps to be surrounded by coaches who had a great wrestling careers in their own right.

First-year Wilmot head coach Ryan Gartner was the first SLC wrestler to go undefeated in conference all four years, completing the feat back in 2012, and there have only been a handful since that’ve matched that feat. Gartner qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet all four years as a Panther, notching a third-place finish at state at 152 pounds as a senior in 2012.

Jake Morgan, who was at practice Tuesday helping out the Panthers, also matched Gartner’s feat of going undefeated in SLC competition for four years at Wilmot. Morgan was a state runner-up back in 2016 as a senior at 145 pounds.

Gartner said Sullivan and Defilippo were on a mission last weekend during the SLC Meet at Burlington, and Gartner is trying to build a culture around the wrestling program. He was approached to take over the program from longtime head coach John Watson two years ago, but Gartner was too busy at the time, so Brian Hopkins coached for one year.

“We have numbers up, and we’re trying to build a culture around the wrestling program to get kids to buy into our philosophy, create opportunities and keep improving every year,” Gartner said. “Kids compete well, and we want to be the sport everyone is talking about at Wilmot.

“We want to create multi-sport athletes and help build the culture of the whole sports program at Wilmot. The coaching staff is phenomenal, and we are on the path to building a great program.”

Big goals

For their part, Sullivan and Defilippo are off to a great start in their first two seasons with the program.

Sullivan has put in countless offseason hours at the Askren Wrestling Academy, and he has high goals to reach the podium at 138 in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, which takes place Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Sullivan just missed out on a trip to state last year, as he was pinned by Bradford’s Corbin Ramos in the sectional title match at 138 (only sectional champions reached state last year in the COVID-altered postseason format). Going into Saturday’s regional, Sullivan received honorable mention at 138 in Division-1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Defilippo, meanwhile, hopes to return to the State Meet after making it at 106 as a freshman last season.

Defilippo and Sullivan have been wrestling together since third grade, whether it was Higher Level in Burlington, Stateline Wrestling or Panther Youth Wrestling in Wilmot, or the Askren Wrestling Academy, which has its South Shore location in Franklin.

“It feels good to get this far, just pushing and trying to make it to state,” Defilippo said.

Sullivan, meanwhile, has a real drive to be the best. He knows he wasn’t at his best at the conference meet, despite winning his weight class with a bye and two pinfall victories, and he’s planning to turn up the intensity at regionals.

“Rankings don’t matter, and I don’t really care if I face a ranked guy Saturday,” Sullivan said. “We still have to wrestle six minutes.”

Defilippo cruised to the SLC title at 126 with a pin and 7-0 and 5-1 decision victories last Saturday at Burlington.

“I got two stalling calls,” Defilippo said. “I was on top. They’re looking for me to get off to the side and pin him. I feel like I was.”

Other ranked wrestlers

Defilippo isn’t ranked in the state in his weight class and Sullivan is honorable mention, so making state will certainly be a challenge. The top four in each weight class from Saturday’s regional advance to a Division-1 sectional next Saturday at Racine Park. From there, the top two in each weight class advance to the State Meet.

Saturday’s Division-1 regional at Wilmot will also include Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central, in addition to Wilmot.

Bradford’s Ramos, now a junior, is ranked No. 9 at 145 pounds, while Tremper sophomore Rory Dutton is ranked No. 12 at 126, Tremper junior Jackson Henderson is ranked No. 11 at 160, Indian Trail junior London Kiser received honorable mention at 195 and Indian Trail freshman Sullivan Ramos received honorable mention at 126.

But rankings don’t mean much to Sullivan and Defilippo, who seem to genuinely enjoy wrestling and getting better.

“I am going to try to score a lot of points and improve on the little things,” Sullivan said. “Not being tired, giving it my all and having a strong mind.

“I don’t have to cut weight, so I can eat whatever I want. I eat a good breakfast, nutritious, sometimes McDonald’s. Egg McMuffins, those are good.”

Defilippo joked about his teammate’s breakfast choices.

“McDonald’s is good, but not for breakfast before a meet,” he joked. “The morning of, I stay loose, ice, stretch. If I just stay in good position and wrestle the way I know I can, I can win.”

Sullivan and Defilippo also said they enjoy learning from Gartner and that he likes to make them run.

Sullivan believes strongly that he can get to state and maybe even win it. Defilippo hopes to place at state, which is top six.

“My goal is to do better than I did last year,” Defilippo said.

While Wilmot will host a WIAA Division-1 regional Saturday, Christian Life will host a WIAA Division-3 regional that also includes St. Joseph. The Eagles have three wrestlers ranked in Division-3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, sophomore Drew Dolphin (No. 2 at 106), senior Troy Dolphin (No. 2 at 132) and senior Carl Travis (No. 8 at 170), while the Lancers have two, freshman Co’Ji Campbell (No. 2 at 113) and sophomore Jayden Gordon (No. 11 at 160).

Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, will compete in a WIAA Division-2 regional Saturday at East Troy. Junior Mason Gill is ranked No. 4 at 126 for the Pacers.

