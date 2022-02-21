WATCH NOW: Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet a big hit, as St. Joseph's Alia, Harrington honored

It was sure nice to be back.

Sunday night at Holy Rosary, the 69th annual Sports Night commenced with a big, lively gathering of patrons who all seemed grateful to be attending the Sports Night banquet again after last year's banquet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens packed the meet-and-greet and autograph session with the Guests of Honor and the celebrity guests, entered raffles for sports memorabilia and then flowed into the Corinne and Frank Petretti Gymnasium for dinner and an awards ceremony filled with memorable speeches.

Indeed, it was a night of gratitude, camaraderie and broad smiles.

But the main purpose of Sunday night was to honor St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington, chosen as the Sports Night Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively, who received the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship given each year to the winners.

The event was emceed by radio personality Greg Matzek of WTMJ AM-620 and ESPN FM-94.5, who provided a lively and memorable performance as the night's host. And appearing as celebrity guests were Wisconsin Badgers sophomore wide receiver and former Waukesha North multi-sport star Chimere Dike, former Marquette men's basketball standout and professional basketball player Travis Diener and former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman and Super Bowl XXXI champion Santana Dotson.

Before honoring Alia and Harrington, Matzek gave a much-deserved shoutout to last year's Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Sawyer Smith of Shoreland Lutheran and Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Brooke Clements of Tremper, who unfortunately did not get their moment in the spotlight when last year's banquet was cancelled.

Smith, a baseball player at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.), was away at school preparing for the season, but Clements, who plays on the women's soccer team at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, was in attendance Sunday.

"I think it's important to understand what goes into selecting the nominees, and ultimately the award winners," Matzek said. "Because it goes well beyond what happens on the surface of play.

"... Brooke and Sawyer have exemplified that, and our nominees and winners (Sunday) night have done the same."

Additionally, WIAA state champions from the county over the last year were honored Sunday night. Those included last winter's Division-1 state champion Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team, last spring's Division-3 state champion St. Joseph baseball team and this fall's Division-1 state champion Central girls golf team, as well as Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev, the Division-1 state tennis singles champion last spring, and St. Joseph's Ben Pable, the Division-3 state shot put champion last spring.

With that, it was time to honor Alia and Harrington, who each gave speeches Sunday.

Harrington draws laughs

Perhaps the biggest laughs of the night were drawn by Harrington, who said it was special to be accepting her award alongside Alia, before taking the opportunity to give her counterpart a little good-natured ribbing.

"Being a part of this ceremony and sharing this award with him carries a very special and personal meaning to me, because Andrew also happens to be the second-best athlete in our high school," Harrington said to howls of laughter.

Harrington, a girls soccer standout who led the state in goals and total points as a junior last season and still has her senior season on the pitch for St. Joseph coming up this spring, went on to thank God and a long list of supporters, including family, friends, teammates and coaches.

She made special mention of Bradford senior Kate Brown, a standout girls soccer player in her own right and a club teammate of Harrington. Brown was one of the other nominees for the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year award this year.

And Harrington also alluded to "unfinished business" for the St. Joseph girls soccer team after the Lancers lost in a WIAA Division-4 sectional final last season. Harrington is hoping to lead the Lancers to the State Tournament this season and join her older sister, Stella, a member of the 2018 Division-4 state champion St. Joseph girls soccer team, as a state champion.

"I'm hoping she will not be the only one in our household with those bragging rights by the time my high school career is finished," Harrington said.

Alia thanks family

A three-sport star at St. Joseph in football and boys soccer in the fall and boys basketball in the winter, which he's playing right now, Alia in his speech focused heavily on thanking his family, coaches, friends, teachers and teammates.

"We often hear the words sacrifice, commitment and hard work to describe successful student-athletes," he said. "While that's true, it's equally true that those same words can be used to describe family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches who have helped along my journey."

Alia singled out his older sister, Elizabeth, who was honored as the Sports Night Female Athlete of the Year the last time the banquet was held, in 2019.

"She gave an awesome speech two years ago, and despite my repeated requests that included many compliments, she was not willing to write my speech for me," Alia said to laughs.

And while thanking his coaches, Alia made special mention of St. Joseph head football coach Matt Rizzo, who was recently named St. Joseph's interim president.

"I can't think of anyone better to lead St. Joe's as its president," Alia said.

Matzek shares story

One of the most powerful moments of the night occurred about midway through the program, when Matzek shared his own athletic background as a track and field standout in high school at Brookfield Central and in college at UW-Oshkosh.

Matzek said he suffered from seizures, which severely hampered his ability to run. Not recruited in high school, Matzek said he basically walked on to the Oshkosh track team, and in his first race, he fell down right away due to a seizure.

Finally, Matzek said, doctors were able to diagnose what was going on with him and get him on the right medication. From there, he went on to become a three-time NCAA Division III All-American in track and field at Oshkosh.

"That first race when I fell, I didn't forget about that," Matzek said. "But I always remembered those challenging times.

"... When a roadblock comes up, when the hurdle's right in front of you, are you going to clear it, or are you going to run back to home? My challenge to you, regardless of where you are in your life, is to persevere, push through your challenging times, don't accept 'no' for an answer.

"Only you can shut the door to your dreams. If it's something you want, you go get it."

Celebrity guests speak

Each of the three celebrity guests gave short speeches and shared some wisdom, in addition to getting some laughs.

Dike talked about the importance of having someone to believe in you.

"I was probably around middle school, and I asked my dad, I said, 'Dad, do you think that I could play for the Badgers and play in the NFL?'" he recalled. "I remember my dad looking at me straight in the eyes, and he said, 'I know you can.'

"So if you can be that person that believes in somebody else, that gives them that hope and sparks that hope in them and allows them to believe in themselves, be that."

Diener, meanwhile, got both cheers and jeers when he said he's a Chicago Bears fan, even though he's from Fond du Lac. That drew some playful banter with Dotson, and Diener admitted his fandom hasn't been easy.

"Unfortunately, it hasn't been very fun for me," he said.

Diener also implored student-athletes to take the time to enjoy their achievements and accomplishments, something he said he wished he would've done more of when he helped lead Marquette to the Final Four in 2003.

"Enjoy the moment, to all you athletes," Diener said. "As an athlete, you have all these moments in your life. Don't take any for granted. Enjoy it.

"I get asked all the time, 'What was it like to go to the Final Four?' And to be honest, I don't remember any of it. I don't think I appreciated it enough."

The last speaker to go, Dotson talked about the value of hard work and doing things the right way. He said many young athletes don't understand the work and sacrifice it takes to earn the payoff of receiving honors and awards.

"That's what people don't see," Dotson said. "A lot of times they're going to see the Saturday and the gameday and the great race. They're going to see all that stuff, but a lot of times kids don't understand the intangibles and the work ethic that goes with that."

With the speeches done, there was one final question to be answered, one that Matzek posed to Dotson in jest at the beginning of the program: Is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming back next season?

Well, at the end of the program, Dotson replied. He didn't give any specifics, but he did give an answer.

"Is Aaron coming back?" Dotson said. "Yes, he's coming back."

