WATCH NOW: Mike Johnson column: Once again, Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic a huge hit

There’s just no event in local sports like the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.

I’ve been to some big sporting events with some big, raucous crowds during my fortunate life, including two NFC Championship Games at Lambeau Field (well, one without much of a crowd last season), an NBA Finals game at Fiserv Forum last July, Milwaukee Brewers playoff games, an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball regional at the Kohl Center in Madison about a couple decades ago and an NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four in 2006 at the now-destroyed Bradley Center in which the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team won the national championship.

The thing all these events had in common was that the moment you entered the venue where they were being held, your breath was taken away for an instant. The crowd, the electricity, the excitement — you knew you were seeing something special the moment you walked in.

I had that same feeling when I walked into Carthage’s Tarble Arena on Thursday night.

Now, to be sure, the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic is obviously not in the same stratosphere in terms of significance as the aforementioned events. But in our little world of local sports here in Kenosha County, entering the atmosphere at Tarble Arena on Thursday gave me the same feeling of electricity, and it did take my breath away for an instant.

It just felt like a special event, and it was.

Of course, the crowds for the four-day event, held Monday through Thursday last week, varied, and the gathering for the Central-Racine Case boys game Thursday night — the second-to-last and arguably the best matchup of the classic — was the biggest I saw.

It was just such an electric atmosphere, a packed house ringing the floor that night, fully engaged in some great high school hoops. It seemed like every five feet I walked in the arena that night, I ran into someone who wanted to talk high school basketball, be it coaches, parents, referees, fellow media members or just interested hoops fans.

And it was a holiday week, so there were so many families in town to watch the games, along with a large portion of high school students and college students back home for the holidays, all bonding together at Carthage. In fact, I spent some time chatting with former Central standout Jaeden Zackery, now a starting guard for the Boston College men’s basketball team, who was their to watch his former high school team play.

There are many people responsible for making this event happen, but the biggest shoutouts go to classic co-directors John Lynn and Jon Palmen, as well as Tina Geisler, Christian Venegas and Dr. Aaron Kraai, a St. Joseph graduate who’s the founder and CEO of Doctors of Physical Therapy.

None of this would be possible without them. Lynn, Palmen, Geisler and Venegas pretty much lived at Tarble Arena last week.

But, as Lynn has always told me about the event, it’s all about the kids, and this year’s classic had some extra cache to it considering it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until they reach the postseason, at least, the players won’t see an atmosphere all season like they did last week at Carthage, and even then, there’s no other situation in which you’ll have 21 boys and girls games in four days, all in one venue.

The players and the coaches all love it, especially since the classic creates unique matchups between teams and players from different conferences and divisions that won’t happen anytime else.

“It’s a lot of fun, all the hometown people, everybody you know, aunts, uncles, cousins, all your friends here,” Central senior point guard Devin Griffin said after the Falcons beat Indian Trail on Tuesday night. “It’s always fun to come out here. It’s a fun event all the time.”

St. Joseph senior Matt Schulte echoed that thought after the Lancers ended the classic Thursday night with a win over Tremper.

“It’s just a great time to see all of Kenosha come together and get to enjoy the game of basketball,” he said. “... Just having all my buddies out here watching me, it was fun.”

The coaches feel the same way.

“I’m happy for the kids, and I think every coach says that as well,” Central boys coach James Hyllberg said Tuesday night. “You can see the smile on their faces. It’s good for the crowd, too. Lot of people, lot of relatives coming to town, it gives them something to look forward to.”

But it was Tremper boys coach Brandon Morris who offered the best assessment of the classic on Thursday night after the final game. Morris recalled playing at the Bradford Fieldhouse in the old Holiday Hoopla event when he was a star point guard at St. Joseph, but the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic takes that concept to its very best.

“Almost like an All-Star Weekend,” Morris said.

Indeed it is. We’ll do it again next year.

