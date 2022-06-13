Watch now: St. Joseph looks to repeat as WIAA Division 3 state baseball champion

The St. Joseph High School baseball team is trying for back-to-back WIAA state championships this week.

It will not be an easy task.

The Lancers (20-2), the No. 3-seeded team in the Division 3 field, look to repeat as state champions with a semifinal game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute against No. 2 seed St. Croix Falls (25-1).

Right before St. Joseph’s game, undefeated No. 1 seed Amherst (28-0) plays No. 4 seed Cuba City (21-4) in the first semifinal at 12:30 p.m. The Division 3 championship game is at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Lancers head coach Ryan Gavinski said his team has had a target on its back all season.

“Every time we went out this year, it was like the World Series for somebody to beat us,” Gavinski said. “Every day, the kids came in with a mentality of being ready to go. They have been able to keep their minds at ease and competed every day.”

The Lancers have lost just three games in two years with last season ending with a 7-4 victory over Coleman in the Division 3 state title game.

“We had six seniors last year,” Gavinski said. “We have three seniors this year. We have a good mix of kids that were a part of it last season, a good mix that just transferred it right down and a young group that had to buy in.

“They just compete and I’m super proud of this group.”

Gavinski said his team really proved that in their 12-11 sectional win over Brookfield Academy on June 7. That game had two ties and three lead changes that included a two-run seventh inning by the Lancers to win the semifinal game. They defeated Chilton 8-2 in the sectional final later that day.

“Even when we don’t have contact days or practice, these kids always want to be in the batting cage, they’re always asking to do things,” he said. “The consistency is just the kids themselves that want to be here and get better. Being a smaller school, they all play multiple sports, they compete all year and they’re just used to it.”

Gavinski credits a lot of the success this season to his pitching depth. Luke Schuler is 7-0 with 46 strikeouts and an earned-run average of 1.00, according to Gamechanger. Andrew Setter is 6-2 with one save, a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts, and Tommy Santarelli is 5-0 with a 2.86 ERA.

“Our depth at pitching is our strong suit,” Gavinski said. “We have Schuler and Setter, Matt Schulte has come along really well and we have Tommy (Santarelli),” he said. “After that, we utilize Brady (Davidson) and Peter (Visconti), our freshman catcher as a one-inning guy.”

At the plate, St. Joseph has a batting average of .411, an on-base percentage of .510 with 246 hits (169 singles, 51 doubles, 21 triples, five home runs) and totals of 227 RBIs and 265 runs scored.

For St. Joseph to win two games against tough competition and be crowned champion for the second straight season, Gavinski knows pitching, hitting and the fielding all have to come together.

“They just got to stay within themselves and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Gavinski said. “We need to make the plays that we’re supposed to make and get timely hits. They will be ready to go.

“We are going to have to battle with St. Croix Falls, but we just have to worry about ourselves. That’s baseball. We got to play the games clean now.”

The Lancers are making their seventh WIAA state appearance and 11th overall. They won back-to-back WIAA titles in 2005-2006 and won a Division 3 title in 2009 along with last year’s championship. St. Joseph also won four WISAA state titles.

