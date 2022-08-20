Week 1 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Indian Trail scores 49 unanswered in blowout victory

Indian Trail 56, Madison La Follette 20: The Hawks jumped out fast Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium in front of the home crowd with 14 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second quarter, and the rout was on in nonconference action.

LJ Dagen threw two touchdowns and ran for one, and Justice Lovelace added three more scores on the ground and four total touchdowns.

Madison opened up with a 66-yard touchdown run and was up 6-0 before the Hawks reeled off a stunning 49 unanswered points.

Dagen finished a perfect 8-for-8, with 92 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and also ran for 98 yards on eight carries.

Sam Callow had 97 on the ground, and Lovelace added 79.

And Vashawn Minor added 74 rushing yards as the Hawks racked up 440 total yards to 251 for La Follette.

Callow added two touchdown runs and caught three balls for 27 yards.

Aiden Cipoletti led the Hawks with two catches for 36 yards.

Central 24, Waukesha North 21: In a back-and-forth battle Friday night in Paddock Lake, the Falcons rallied from a 21-10 deficit to pull out the victory in dramatic fashion.

Keaton Enright had the Falcons’ second and third touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter.

Collin Meininger added a touchdown catch in the the first half.

Nick Argersinger had an interception in the first half and a big punt return to set up one of the fourth quarter touchdowns.

Central head coach Jared Franz was impressed by freshman Carter Klementzos, who kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 13-10 and also had an awesome kick to pin North deep after the first fourth quarter touchdown.

A complete box score was not available as of Friday night.

Madison Memorial 34, Tremper 13: The Trojans fell Friday night at home thanks to two big quarters from the visiting team.

Madison Memorial scored 13 in the second and 14 in the third quarters.

Charlie Erlandson was 14-for-23 for 214 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Mekai Ward put on a show with six catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought we played really good at times,” Tremper Colin Zalokar said Friday night. “I’m really proud of the kids’ effort. Madison Memorial is a very good team, but we stook toe to toe with them during large stretches of the game. Still too many mental mistakes, though.”

“Even though the eye test would say we’ve made progress, we need to iron out those mistakes and become more consistent if we want to start winning games against good teams.”

Zalokar said quarterback Mason Prozanski (8-for-17, 76 yards, INT, 16 carries, 94 yards, two touchdowns) played very well, especially his 59-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Jordan Parker led the Trojans in receiving with 43 yards on two catches.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0