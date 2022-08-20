Week 1 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wilmot grounds and pounds Bradford, Jayden Gordon's career night sparks St. Joe's past Shoreland

Wilmot 24, Bradford 7

WILMOT - The host Panthers really didn't get going Friday night until the second half.

Playing in a season opener for both teams and an intra-county battle, Wilmot proved it can hang with the big boys east of the I just fine.

Marco Falletti did his part to secure the victory.

The junior running back bolted for 217 yards, reeling off several big runs to demoralize the Red Devils late in the game, and Wilmot's opportunistic defense forced several key turnovers late - including key interceptions by Mason Zaitz and Jake Christiansen and a key fumble recovery that led to Wilmot's go-ahead score.

Anthony Hall also added 107 yards and a score on the ground for the Panthers.

Wilmot's 24-7 victory gives it a 1-0 record, already matching last year's win total.

"All wins feel good," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "Our kids needed it. They have worked hard to this point and deserved it."

"Bradford is a young tough team, so to get a win was big for us."

After a 7-7 halftime score, things changed in the second half.

First down runs by Hall and Falletti set up a 20-yard crossing route completion from Cooper Zimmermann to Kade Frisby, and later in the drive Zimmermann found Frisby for a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Wilmot a 14-7 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Parks coughed the ball up thanks to a perfectly placed hit by Anthony Corona, and the Panthers scored quickly after with another strike to Frisby, this one 23 yards, to make it 21-7 Wilmot.

Junior quarterback Devin Wheaton was able to drive his team into Bradford territory and reach the 15-yard line, but on 4th and 5 Wheaton's quick throw over the middle was tipped and intercepted by Mason Zaitz.

Wilmot tacked on a 25-yard field goal by James Kiraly.

Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani said too many mistakes stalled drives, and he and his staff knew Corona, the safety, would key on Parks and the run game.

Parks, a Division 1 college football commit to Wyoming University, was held to only 54 yards rushing on 11 carries.

"We came out strong, and we knew the safety would play the run and we caught them, but after that we moved the ball in-between the 20s but too many mistakes stalled drives," Osmani said.

Wilmot out-gained Bradford on the ground, 324-85, in a game where the Panthers really just dominated the line of scrimmage.

Zimmermann finished 9-for-15 with 119 passing yards. Plus, Wheaton finished with 111 yards but three interceptions.

Frisby caught six balls for 94 yards and the two scores.

"As the game went on our defense really settled in and understood what they were trying to do on offense," Square added. "They didn't show much on film in their scrimmage so our guys had to figure it all out on the fly and we have enough kids like Grasso, Christiansen and Corona back that they could make those adjustments."

Wheaton found Nolan Shiplett for a 60-yard score to give Bradford a 7-0 lead, but that was all the Red Devils could do against Wilmot's stout defense.

Stay tuned to Sunday's Kenosha News print edition for more on this story.

Kenosha St. Joseph's 49, Shoreland Lutheran 14

SOMERS - In the Lighthouse Classic, a friendly rivalry between the two schools, the Lancers came out victorious for the eighth straight season.

And Jayden Gordon, a junior standout running back, decided Friday night was the perfect time to go off for a career high.

Gordon scored three times, including runs of 76 and 65 yards, and ran for a whopping 281 yards on 16 carries as St. Joe's needed a big second half to hold off the pesky Pacers.

"First half I was a little sluggish with it being the first game, but in the second half our whole team just fired up, and we were ready to go," Gordon said after the game."

"I really think we won because of our line. They really stepped up in the second half and got a fire underneath their butts and just went, man."

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said four of last year's starting offensive lineman are back, which helps.

Dylan Love, Marco Mateucci, Tyson Jones and Blake Drinka steer the ship, and tight end Luke Schuler blocks so well he's like a sixth lineman.

"It's fun for the kids," Rizzo said about his team celebrating with the Lighthouse trophy after the game. "Jayden, last year, went past his blocks, and this year he's slowing things down and he's got great vision this year. Now, he sets up his blocks."

"Once we kind of got lathered up there, and jelling, yeah, we were kind of having a little fun out there."

St. Joe's quarterback Eric Kenesie was 9-for-11 with 166 yards passing and two touchdowns, to Tommy Santarelli and Jamire Davis, and he added 66 yards on the ground.

Shoreland Lutheran's Will Craig picked up the football early in the game after everyone thought the play was over.

Eighty-six yards later, the Pacers were up 7-0 thanks to Craig's head-up play.

In the second half, after a 7-7 halftime score, the Lancers reeled off 21 unanswered point to take a 28-7 lead.

Then, Shoreland's Hunter Rouse returned a kick 86 yards for the Pacers' only other score.

For a complete story of the St. Joe's-Shoreland Lutheran game, check out Sunday's print edition of the Kenosha News.

Indian Trail 56, Madison La Follette 20

The Hawks jumped out fast Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium in front of the home crowd with 14 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second quarter, and the rout was on in nonconference action.

LJ Dagen threw two touchdowns and ran for one, and Justice Lovelace added three more scores on the ground and four total touchdowns.

Madison opened up with a 66-yard touchdown run and was up 6-0 before the Hawks reeled off a stunning 49 unanswered points.

Dagen finished a perfect 8-for-8, with 92 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and also ran for 98 yards on eight carries.

Sam Callow had 97 on the ground, and Lovelace added 79.

And Vashawn Minor added 74 rushing yards as the Hawks racked up 440 total yards to 251 for La Follette.

Callow added two touchdown runs and caught three balls for 27 yards.

Aiden Cipoletti led the Hawks with two catches for 36 yards.

Westosha Central 24, Waukesha North 21

In a back-and-forth battle Friday night in Paddock Lake, the Falcons rallied from a 21-10 deficit to pull out the victory in dramatic fashion.

Keaton Enright had the Falcons' second and third touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter.

Collin Meininger added a touchdown catch in the the first half.

Nick Argersinger had an interception in the first half and a big punt return to set up one of the fourth quarter touchdowns.

Westosha head coach Jared Franz was impressed by freshman Carter Klementzos, who kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 13-10 and also had an awesome kick to pin North deep after the first fourth quarter touchdown.

A complete box score was not available as of Friday night.

Madison Memorial 34, Tremper 13

The Trojans fell Friday night at home thanks to two big quarters from the visiting team.

Madison Memorial scored 13 in the second and 14 in the third quarters

Charlie Erlandson was 14-for-23 for 214 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Mekai Ward put on a show with six catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

"I thought we played really good at times," Tremper Colin Zalokar said Friday night. "I'm really proud of the kids' effort. Madison Memorial is a very good team, but we stook toe to toe with them during large stretches of the game. Still too many mental mistakes, though."

"Even though the eye test would say we've made progress, we need to iron out those mistakes and become more consistent if we want to start winning games against good teams."

Zalokar said quarterback Mason Prozanski (8-for-17, 76 yards, INT, 16 carries, 94 yards, two touchdowns) played very well, especially his 59-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Jordan Parker led the Trojans in receiving with 43 yards on two catches.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0