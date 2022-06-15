WIAA baseball: No repeat for St. Joseph after loss in Division 3 state semifinal

The St. Joseph High School baseball team got off to a rough start Wednesday in its quest to repeat as a state champion.

Unfortunately, it didn't get any better and a repeat wasn’t in the cards for the Lancers.

St. Joseph gave up three unearned runs in the first inning and that was all that St. Croix Falls ace Brayden Olson needed in an 8-0 loss to the Saints Wednesday in a Division 3 semifinal of the WIAA State Baseball Championships at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

St. Joseph, last year’s Division 3 champion, finished 20-3.

The Saints (26-2), who faced Cuba City in Thursday’s Division 3 championship game in their first state tournament appearance since 1948, were the home team.

After the Lancers had just one hit in the top of the first inning, the Saints struck in their half of the first. The second batter of the first inning reached on an error by shortstop Jacob Ashmus and the next batter walked.

After a line drive out to center field for the second out, the next batter hit a bloop single behind first base and the next hit a two-run single to right to put St. Croix Falls ahead 3-0.

That was plenty for Olson (11-0), a junior, who has not given up an earned run this season and has helped the Saints shut out all five teams they have faced in the playoffs. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and faced just four batters over the minimum.

It was the first time in the past two seasons the Lancers have been shut out.

“The kid is pretty legit,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. “He throws about 87 to 91 (mph) and the kid pitched a really good game. We made a couple mistakes and they capitalized on them, otherwise it would have been a different ball game. The kids still battled.”

The Saints (26-2) scored one run in the third and three more in the fourth, while the Lancers went down 1-2-3 in the second, third and fifth innings.

St. Joseph has been able to score runs in bunches this season — it scored double-digit runs in 18 of its 23 games — and the Lancers showed some life in the top of the sixth inning.

Senior Matt Schulte and sophomore Eric Kenesie led off with back-to-back singles, but Ashmus hit into a fielder’s choice at third and junior Brady Davidson hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

“We had one of our best hitters up there and he just missed it a little bit,” Gavinski said. “We wouldn’t want anybody else up there. We had a couple of opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them.”

Schulte, along with Ashmus and Andrew Setter playing their final games for the Lancers, said Olson’s pitching was the difference.

“We tried to get some momentum, but we were just unlucky,” Schulte said. “On the double play, we tried to put the ball out and we hit it right at them.

“This year we’ve been fighting back in games and we usually get a few things going, but that pitcher was a stud. He was a real good pitcher and we just couldn’t get anything going; it wasn’t our day.”

Junior Luke Schuler started on the mound for St. Joseph and just one of the five runs he allowed were earned because of three errors. Schulte allowed three runs and both pitchers combined for seven strikeouts. Andrew Setter pitched the top of the seventh.

“We were very confident coming in and I thought we could hit them very well, but we didn’t make the adjustments we needed to and it ended up costing us,” Setter said. “Our sectional semifinal game against Brookfield Academy (a 12-11 victory) was the same way — they put three runs early and I was thinking we can come back, but it just didn’t happen today.”

Davidson went 2 for 3 and Kenesie, Schulte and freshman catcher Peter Visconti each had one hit.

Setter said winning the state title last year helped soften the blow of losing and he praised his teammates for their efforts all season.

“It definitely helps,” Setter said. “We all knew what we had to do coming in. We’ve been there before. We had only one new kid that played a lot (Visconti), who did amazing job.

“We knew what to expect and we knew what we had to do to win again, and unfortunately we came up short.”

Schulte had a slightly different view.

“If anything, (winning the title last year) put more expectations on us because whenever someone wins a state title, the next year everyone is coming to shoot you down, so we’re seeing the best baseball out of all these teams.

“I think it put that fire in St. Croix Falls, which made them want to beat us. We definitely came ready for a fight, but we just didn’t have a good day. St. Croix Falls is a good team.”

Gavinski said a return to the state tournament was a victory in itself, even if the Lancers came up short this year.

“I’m super proud of the boys,” Gavinski said. “When you get an opportunity to make it to state, that’s a victory in itself, but you don’t win it every year.

“Do we want to win it? Yeah, but I’m very proud of the boys making it this far again. To be a top four team in the state, I’ll take that every year.”

Tyler Olson led the Saints by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Dylan Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Brayden Olson had a double and two RBIs.

