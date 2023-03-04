A slow start didn't deter the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team in its WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Living Word Lutheran on Friday at Kenosha.

The Lancers fought back and won 59-56 behind stellar performances by Eric Kenesie and Peter Stapleton.

"We had to battle to get this win," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Living Word is a well-coached team."

Kenesie, a junior guard, scored 22 points for the Lancers (15-10) with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Stapleton, a senior forward, matched his teammate with 22 points and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

"We started slow and got in a hole," Garcia said. "I'm proud of how our boys didn’t give up and pulled off the win."

The win over the Timberwolves (10-16) gives the Lancers their third victory in their last four games.

St. Joseph will host Milwaukee Juneau in a regional final Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph.

MILWAUKEE JUNEAU 91, CHRISTIAN LIFE 88 (OT): The Eagles lost to the Pioneers in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Friday at Christian Life.

The fifth-seeded Pioneers (11-11) advance to play St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph.

Christian Life (11-14), which finished the regular season with losses in three of their final four games, entered the game as the No. 4 seed and had the home-court advantage.

The game required overtime with the Pioneers escaping with a victory.

Division 1

KETTLE MORAINE 86, TREMPER 58: A difficult first half sank the Trojans in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday at Wales.

The Trojans (6-18) trailed 50-29 after the first half. The Lasers (15-10) kept their momentum going in the second half and outscored the Trojans 36-29.

Division 3

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 69, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 49: The Pacers had their season end Friday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Waukesha.

Shoreland Lutheran (11-15), the No. 6-seeded team in its sectional, fell behind early to a 34-16 halftime lead brought on by Catholic Memorial (18-7), the No. 3 seed. The Crusaders had three players score in double figures and were led by Braden McGlothin, a senior guard who finished with 18 points.

Junior forward Brayden Van De Water had 16 points to lead the Pacers and senior forward Kamare Evans had 11. Evans is one of five seniors on the Pacers along with Angel Ayala, Bryce Pfeilstifter, Soren Smith and Nolan Krueger.

“This year’s senior class was a great group to work with and they were great leaders for our younger players in the program,” Shoreland Lutheran coach Paul Strutz said. “I really enjoyed this group. It was a really enjoyable season."