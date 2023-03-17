MADISON — A star is officially born.

It's one thing to score 50 points in a game in January, but this is March.

This is the WIAA state boys basketball tournament.

It's where good players become great, great players become elite, and the elite, the very best of the best, become legendary.

St. Joseph junior Eric Kenesie entered the highest of high levels Thursday night, and the Lancers will be competing for a state championship for the second time in school history Saturday night.

Playing against top-seeded Menasha Saint Mary Catholic Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison, Kenesie helped the fourth-seeded Lancers overcome a seven-point halftime deficit by leading a 19-5 run to start the second half and his state tournament-record 51 points fueled an 83-72 victory.

Kenesie followed up last Saturday's career-high 42 points with a performance that may be talked about forever, going 15 of 21 from the floor, 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the free-throw line, the second-most made free throws in tournament history.

The 6-foot point guard was fouled 14 times and he added a cool eight assists.

Senior Peter Stapleton benefitted the most, adding 18 points and leading the Lancers with eight rebounds.

Kenesie's mom, Jenny, is more than a firecracker on the bench. The former UW-Parkside women's head coach didn't hesitate to get in Eric's face during timeouts, keeping him humble and hungry, even though her son was putting on a one-man act that started in Whitefish Bay on Saturday and culminated with Thursday's encore.

The Lancers (19-10) victory advanced them to Saturday's championship game against Onalaska Luther (27-2), which beat Whitehall 79-51 in the other Division 4 semifinal. Tip-off is expected to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. or 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Division 5 championship game between Newman Cathoilc and McDonell Catholic, which begins at 11:05 a.m.

When asked after the game how much the state tournament record of 51 points meant to Kenesie, he spoke like a true team leader. He knows individual statistics are secondary to the task at hand — finishing the job Saturday afternoon.

"If we lost that game, the 50 points doesn't matter," Kenesie said in the postgame press conference. "Well, we were down a little bit, and we had to get going. After I hit that first three, it got me going a little bit. They got a little run, but my confidence was good. My teammates trusted me, and my coaches trusted me, that's what really gave me the confidence to keep going."

Kenesie had zero assists in the first half, but followed it with eight in the second half.

The dynamic point guard helped erase a 37-30 deficit by leading his team on its 19-5 flurry to open the second half, and it changed the game for good.

The Lancers led by as many as seven points during their early second-half run.

Lowell Werlinger's swooping layup off a perfect dish by Kenesie on a fast break gave the Lancers their first lead since 1-0 with 14:37 left, and Kenesie capped off his 11 points during the 19-5 run with a layup at the 12:37 mark, pushing the Lancers' lead to 49-42.

The Zephyrs' Fisher MacKenzie hit a triple to cut the lead to 51-48, but they would only get as close as four points the rest of the way.

St. Joseph, which didn't press much and relied on half-court defense in the first half, completely changed philosophies in the second, pushing the pace on fast breaks, trapping the ball at half-court and wreaking havoc on Saint Mary point guard Daniel Griffith.

Griffith, who finished with 24 points to lead the Zephyrs, succumbed to the suffocating Lancer defense in the second half and defensively had no answer for Kenesie, who routinely weaved his way in and out of the Zephyrs' feeble attempts at stealing the ball.

Kenesie's dribbling ability allowed him to always get to his spots, and by the time the defense was worn down and he entered the paint, he dropped off the basketball for an easy layup to Stapleton.

"We just couldn't stop Kenesie," Saint Mary head coach Paul Bradshaw said after the game. "The way he handled the ball, the way he finished, he hit his 3-pointers, he really did everything. I don't how many assists he had, but it was a lot. He moves the ball really well, and he's just a really good player.

"We got beat, unfortunately."

St. Joseph head coach Jose Garcia lauded his point guard. He said he has complete trust in Eric's abilities, and it's nice to see him starting to reach his potential.

While some may not have seen 93 points in two games coming, Garcia knew last year Kenesie had this amount of talent and scoring ability.

"Just really proud of our boys; the second half we really went out there and gave everything we had," said Garcia, who was a starter on the Lancers' last state team in 2003. "I'm proud of how they bought into the game plan. We executed what we thought we could get at a high level.

"I'm really thankful for the boys and how hard they've worked this year, and how they just bought into the process of being able to succeed out here on a high level."

St. Joseph shot a blistering 73 percent in the second half after connecting on just 42 percent in the first half.

"We knew we had to space the floor and give Eric opportunities," Garcia said. "We told him to be aggressive coming off that ball screen. It started working, so we stuck with it. We trust him to make the right choice, to make the right pass at the right time."

Stapleton and Kenesie combined for 69 of the team's 83 points.

"It was a great feeling, me and Eric have great chemistry," Stapleton said after the game. "I always trust him, we do a lot of pick-and-rolls and stuff, and I know he'll always find me. Something you dream of as a child when you're hooping on the driveway. It was an awesome experience."

Kenesie added that the experience was great, and it's great having a teammate he can trust like Stapleton.