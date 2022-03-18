WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament: A capsule look at the four Division-2 teams vying for the title

Here is a capsule look at the four teams, including Central, competing in the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Friday’s Division-2 semifinals pit Pewaukee against Ashwaubenon at 1:35 p.m., followed by Central against La Crosse Central at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Division-2 state championship game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Central

Conference: Southern Lakes (1st place)

Record: 25-2

Head coach: James Hyllberg (7th season)

Previous state appearances: 2018

State seeding: No. 3

Sectional seeding: No. 1

Final state rankings: No. 4 state coaches, No. 4 Associated Press

Postseason road: vs. No. 9 seed Delavan-Darien (W, 61-40) in regional semis; vs. No. 5 seed Waukesha West (W, 53-43) in regional finals; vs. No. 2 seed Milton (W, 72-52) in sectional semis; vs. No. 2 seed Oregon (W, 79-48) in sectional finals

Versus state qualifiers: vs. Racine Case (Division-1), L, 69-59 (at Carthage, Dec. 30); at Pewaukee (Division-2), L, 79-35 (Jan. 15)

Leaders: Jack Rose, Sr., G (20.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 50 steals, 23 blocks, 71 3-pointers); Kenny Garth, Sr., F (11.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 66 steals, 20 blocks, 26 3-pointers); Devin Griffin, Sr., G (9.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 32 steals, 29 3-pointers); Wyatt Anderson, Jr., F (7.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 50 steals, 12 blocks); John Kinzler, Jr., G (5.1 ppg, 23 3-pointers); Michael Mulhollon, Sr., F (4.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 24 steals)

FYI: The Falcons have won 16 straight since a 44-point loss at defending Division-2 state champion Pewaukee on Jan. 15. ... Central won at least a share of its fourth straight SLC title and also won its fourth regional title in six years and second sectional title in five years. ... Rose became the program’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season and enters state with 1,618 points for his high school career. ... Rose has NCAA Division I offers from George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo, according to WisSports.net. ... Griffin, a point guard, averaged 15 points per game in the Falcons’ two sectional victories.

La Crosse Central

Conference: Mississippi Valley (1st place)

Record: 27-1

Head coach: Todd Fergot (18th season)

Previous state appearances: 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1924, 1925 (champion), 1926, 1927, 1928, 1956, 1962, 1967, 1979, 1986, 2016, 2017 (Division-2 champion), 2018, 2019

State seeding: No. 2

Sectional seeding: No. 1

Final state rankings: No. 2 state coaches, No. 1 Associated Press

Postseason road: vs. No. 8 seed New Richmond (W, 87-61) in regional semis; vs. No. 5 seed Tomah (W, 70-44 ) in regional finals; vs. No. 3 seed Onalaska (W, 66-45) in sectional semis; vs. No. 4 seed Medford (W, 56-47) in sectional; finals

Versus state qualifiers: None

Leaders: Devon Fielding, Sr., G (14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 75 assists, 49 steals, 40 3-pointers); Noah Compan, Sr., W (12.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg); Colin Adams, Sr., W (11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 28 assists, 38 steals, 36 3-pointers); Porter Pretasky, Sr., F (9.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 34 assists, 18 steals); Nic Williams, Jr., G (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 95 assists, 36 steals)

FYI: The RiverHawks have won 24 straight since their only loss of the season on Dec. 11 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.). ... Four of La Crosse Central’s top six rotation players are listed at 6-foot-5 or taller. ... La Crosse Central made the State Tournament nine straight times from 1920-28 and four straight times from 2016-19 and won state titles in 1925 and 2017. ... Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, graduated from La Crosse Central two years ago. ... Fielding is drawing college interest from NCAA Division II and Division III programs, including UW-La Crosse and UW-Platteville.

Pewaukee

Conference: Woodland West (T1st place)

Record: 25-3

Head coach: David Burkemper (4th season)

Previous state appearances: 2001, 2021 (Division-2 champion)

State seeding: No. 1

Sectional seeding: No. 1

Final state rankings: No. 1 state coaches, No. 2 Associated Press

Postseason road: vs. No. 8 Greendale (W, 89-34) in regional semis; vs. No. 4 seed South Milwaukee (W, 69-27) in regional finals; vs. No. 2 seed Whitnall (W, 75-65) in sectional semis; vs. No. 2 seed Wisconsin Lutheran (W, 82-65) in sectional semis

Versus state qualifiers: at Menomonee Falls (Division-1), W, 84-56 (Dec. 2); at Neenah (Division-1), L, 77-62 (Dec. 23); vs. Central (Division-2), W, 79-35 (Jan. 15); vs. Lake Country Lutheran (Division-3), W, 80-69 (Feb. 5)

Leaders: Milan Momcilovic, Jr., W (18.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 29 blocks, 55 3-pointers); Nick Janowski, So., G (16.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 36 steals, 77 3-pointers); Ashton Janowski, Sr., G (15.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 33 steals, 77 3-pointers); Josh Terrian, Sr., G (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 48 steals, 49 3-pointers)

FYI: The defending Division-2 state champion Pirates have won 13 straight since a home loss to De Pere on Jan. 29. ... Pewaukee shared the Woodland West title with Wisconsin Lutheran but notched an 82-65 victory when the teams met this past Saturday in a sectional final at New Berlin West. ... Momcilovic, a 6-8 junior wing, is one of the top players in the state. ... Ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2023 by WisSports.net, Momcilovic already has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota and Oral Roberts, according to WisSports.net. ... Nick Janowski, a 6-4 sophomore guard and the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, already has NCAA Division I offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Marquette and USC, according to WisSports.net. ... Janowski scored 34 points in the regular-season win over Central and made seven 3-pointers.

Ashwaubenon

Conference: Fox River (3rd place)

Record: 24-4

Head coach: Mark Tomashek (3rd season)

Previous state appearances: 2006

State seeding: No. 4

Sectional seeding: No. 2

Final state rankings: UR state coaches, No. 7 Associated Press

Postseason road: vs. No. 10 seed Green Bay Southwest (W, 79-53) in regional semis; vs. No. 3 seed West De Pere (W, 71-43) in regional finals; vs. 4 seed Oshkosh North (W, 68-58) in sectional semis; vs. No. 1 seed Nicolet (W, 92-71) in sectional finals

Versus state qualifiers: None

Leaders: Marcus Tomashek, Sr., G (26.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 59 assists, 46 steals, 13 blocks, 70 3-pointers); Matt Imig, Sr., G (15.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 124 assists, 30 steals, 63 3-pointers); Jayden Schoen, So., F (6.4 ppg, 25 steals, 31 3-pointers)

FYI: The Jaguars have won six straight in making their second state appearance in program history. ... Ashwaubenon is led by one of the most explosive scorers in the state in 6-foot-5 senior guard Marcus Tomashek, an NCAA Division II Michigan Tech recruit who ranks 14th in the state in scoring and poured in 46 points in Saturday’s sectional final victory over No. 1 seed Nicolet at West Bend East. ... Tomashek also got a scholarship offer from UW-Parkside, according to WisSports.net. ... From Dec. 4 through Feb. 15, the Jaguars fashioned a 15-game winning streak.

