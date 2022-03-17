WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament: After humbling loss, Central has been on a mission to state

After the worst loss of the season, the players on the Central boys basketball team just wanted to move on.

So they told their head coach they were tired of hearing about it, and the Falcons haven’t lost since.

Now, they’re two wins away from a state championship.

Back on Jan. 15, Central — considered by many who follow such things a State Tournament contender from the start of the season with its very experienced roster — travelled to Pewaukee for a much-anticipated showdown with the defending WIAA Division-2 state champion Pirates.

Quite simply, Central played poorly that Saturday afternoon and Pewaukee played very well, and the result was a humbling 44-point loss for the Falcons.

There was a lot on film from that day for Central coach James Hyllberg and his staff to critique, but the Falcons also had the rest of the Southern Lakes Conference schedule and an anticipated run in the Division-2 playoffs upcoming.

So the players finally heard enough about the Pewaukee game.

“The boys, during the season, got on me one day in practice, because they said I kept bringing up the Pewaukee game,” Hyllberg said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “They were tired of the coaching staff bringing that game up.”

Maybe that game had nothing to do with the rest of the season, but the fact is, the Falcons have won 16 consecutive times since that loss to reach the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison for the second time in program history and the first time since 2018.

Central, seeded No. 3 in the four-team Division-2 State Tournament field, is 25-2 going into state, with its only other loss coming on Dec. 30 to Racine Case, also a State Tournament qualifier in the Division-1 field. The Falcons will square off against No. 2 seed La Crosse Central, which is 27-1, in a Division-2 state semifinal at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday.

That semifinal follows Friday’s 1:35 p.m. Division-2 state semifinal between No. 1 seed Pewaukee (25-3) and No. 4 seed Ashwaubenon (24-4). The semifinal winners will play for the Division-2 state championship at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

If Central wins the first state title in program history, that will mean the regular-season Pewaukee game was the Falcons’ last loss of the season.

“I think eventually we came to a point where we had to kind of move on, because otherwise it’s kind of like a ball and chain around someone’s head, always kind of bringing them down about what they didn’t do well,” Hyllberg said of that defeat. “After a while, we did kind of get past that and say, ‘Hey, if we focus on that and we don’t win this game coming up, that’s not going to be good.’”

RiverHawks experienced at state

Central could get a rematch with Pewaukee on Saturday with the state title on the line, but that will require the Falcons to beat an outstanding La Crosse Central team that was ranked No. 2 behind the Pirates in Division-2 in the final state coaches poll (Central was No. 4).

Led by the likes of Kobe King and later the Davis brothers, Johnny and Jordan, and under the guidance of head coach Todd Fergot, the RiverHawks reached the Division-2 State Tournament four consecutive times from 2016-19, winning it all in 2017. They also reached the sectional finals in 2020 when that season was cut short before the State Tournament due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know they’re big, we know they’re athletic,” Hyllberg said. “They have some guys that can score, of course. I think they play really good defense. Their length and size is always a concern. But every game, it’s almost the same thing: You’ve got to take care of the ball. You can’t let their size and speed get to you.

“We’re going to have to make sure we find our gaps if they press. I know sometimes they go from a man to a 1-2-1, a high 3-2 zone, and they trap out of that. So we’re going to have to make sure that we find our gaps and flash in the right spots when they trap.”

La Crosse Central won the Mississippi Valley Conference with a perfect 12-0 conference mark, something Central also matched in winning the Southern Lakes Conference title with a spotless 14-0 conference record.

Both teams were seeded No. 1 in their respective sectionals and have been mostly dominant in their postseason games leading up to the State Tournament. Coincidentally, they’ve each won their four playoff games by an average of 20.5 points.

Senior-led Falcons

Central has been led all season by the experienced and talented senior trio of combo guard Jack Rose, point guard Devin Griffin and forward Kenny Garth, who’ve each started at the varsity level for the Falcons the last three seasons now.

They lost in the regional finals as sophomores and juniors but met the high expectations of reaching the State Tournament in their final high school season.

The Falcons run a variety of sets and plays on offense, sometimes changing things weekly, which the seniors can handle with all their experience. They can also improvise on the fly if a play breaks down.

“When you have Jack, Kenny and Devin, you’re going to have to give them some freedom, for sure,” Hyllberg said. “You can’t put them in a box. But you want to make sure that freedom, they’re still within our style of play and our principles. There’s definitely some confidence in having those guys you can depend on, because if the play does break down, you have to trust your players and their instincts to make the right decision.”

Rose, a 6-foot-4 sharpshooter with the ability to score over smaller players, is a four-year varsity player who earlier this season became the program’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing 1989 graduate Tim Cates. Rose, who has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo, according to WisSports.net, is averaging a team-high 20.5 points per game this season, along with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

After scoring a game-high 19 points in Saturday’s 79-48 blowout of Oregon in a sectional final at Watertown, Rose is at 1,618 points entering his final one or two high school games.

Garth, meanwhile, is averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, Griffin — who averaged 15 points in the Falcons’ two sectional victories — is at 9.6 points and 3.6 assists per game and junior forward Wyatt Anderson averages 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

But when Central is really playing well, as it has been during the postseason, the key is the Falcons’ defense. With its switching styles, including a 1-3-1 trapping zone defense, Central uses its quickness to force turnovers and rushed shots and ignite its offense. The Falcons have given up just 45.8 points per game in the postseason.

“We do a good job of mixing defenses, and we use our length, and we use our speed to get in the right spot,” Hyllberg said. “We try to force contested shots and force guys to take shots that maybe they wouldn’t normally feel comfortable taking.

“And then after that, you have to be able to rebound the ball, and that’s something we’ve done throughout the playoffs, the last two games, especially. We haven’t given teams a lot of second-chance opportunities, and that’s been key.”

Previous state experience

Central also has the added benefit this season of having State Tournament experience under its belt.

Yes, the seniors on the roster were not with the program four seasons ago when the Falcons reached state in 2018, where they put up a good fight against eventual state champion Kaukauna in the semifinals, but fell, 75-63.

But Hyllberg — who in seven seasons leading the Falcons has now amassed four 20-win seasons, six SLC titles, four regional titles and now two sectional titles — and his staff can use that experience from 2018 to prepare the players for what to expect this time around at the State Tournament.

“I think from a coaching standpoint, we’re a tad more relaxed, just because we know where we go, what we have to do,” Hyllberg said. “We know the itinerary and the schedule that we have to follow. It’s pretty fast-paced. You’re moving each day, on the hour, every hour. So that part, I think, will not be as stressful.

“But then you’re still up there for a reason, so guys have to be focused. It’s not a vacation for the boys. So we have to make sure our boys are still focused on what the task at hand is. So that’ll be a challenge, but I think our boys are ready for it.”

