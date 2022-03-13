WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament: Central to play La Crosse Central in D-2 semifinals Friday

The Central boys basketball team found out Sunday morning who it will play in the semifinals of the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament.

The Falcons received the No. 3 seed among the four state participants when seedings were released Sunday morning and will face No. 2 seed La Crosse Central in Friday's second state semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison at approximately 3:30 p.m. La Crosse Central defeated Medford, 56-47, in Saturday's sectional finals.

The first state semifinal, scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. Friday, pits No. 1 seed Pewaukee, the defending Division-2 state champion, against No. 4 seed Ashwaubenon.

The Division-2 state championship game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday. All State Tournament games are at the Kohl Center.

Central coach James Hyllberg had said Saturday evening, hours after the Falcons defeated Oregon, 79-48, in a sectional final at Watertown, that he thought the Falcons would be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the state field, so Sunday's seedings came as no surprise to him.

Three of the four teams in the Division-2 State Tournament field were seeded No. 1 in their sectional, as Central (25-2), Pewaukee (25-3) and La Crosse Central (27-1) were all top seeds.

Ashwaubenon, a No. 2 seed in its sectional, is the closest thing to a Cinderella in this year's Division-2 State Tournament field, but the Jaguars (24-4) aren't really an underdog. Ashwaubenon features high-scoring senior Marcus Tomashek, an NCAA Division II Michigan Tech commit who poured in 46 points in Saturday's 92-71 sectional final defeat of No. 1 seed Nicolet, so the Jaguars aren't exactly an unexpected guest in Madison this weekend.

The State Tournament field also includes three of the top four teams in Division-2 in the final state coaches poll, as Pewaukee was No. 1, La Crosse Central was No. 2 and Central was No. 4.

The No. 3-ranked team, Wisconsin Lutheran, lost to Pewaukee, 82-65, in the sectional finals Saturday.

Central did play one of the other teams in the Division-2 State Tournament field during the regular season, and it wasn't a great experience. On Jan. 15 in Pewaukee, the Pirates hammered the Falcons by 44 points, 79-35.

Read what you will from that lopsided final, which came in mid-January, but Central hasn't lost since that game, reeling off 16 consecutive wins to reach the second State Tournament in program history and first since 2018.

After Saturday afternoon's sectional final victory, the Falcons were already thinking ahead to their preparation for state.

"We're going to get right back to it on Monday," Central senior point guard Devin Griffin said after the game. "We're going to be happy about this one for probably the rest of the weekend, maybe not even that. Monday, we're right back at it. Ready to practice, get back to it.

"We know when we go to state, we're facing really good teams, and we don't want to get embarrassed on TV."

Weight of expectations

When Central reached the State Tournament in 2018, the Falcons weren't exactly a Cinderella.

But they were a No. 2 seed in their sectional that year and beat a No. 1 seed, Monona Grove, in the sectional final, so there was some upset flavor during that run.

This season has been different.

With Griffin, senior guard Jack Rose and senior forward Kenny Garth all back for their third season as varsity starters, Central was expected by many to advance from its sectional and reach state. In the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason rankings, the Falcons were No. 5 in Division-2.

While there have been some bumps in the road, by and large, Central has handled the high expectations with aplomb. The Falcons won the Southern Lakes Conference title with a perfect 14-0 record, received a No. 1 seed for the postseason, were ranked No. 4 in Division-2 in both the final state coaches and Associated Press state polls and won their four postseason games by an average of 20.5 points to reach the State Tournament.

"Being that team, you're going to have a target on your back every game," Griffin said of how the team has handled high expectations throughout the season. "So we brought that mentality to every practice and everything we did.

"We said, 'We're going to have a target on our back this year, so we've got to work that much harder and push ourselves that much more to really widen that gap between us and the competition.'"

Hyllberg said being such a tight-knit group helped his team stay focused.

"One, they're a tight group," Hyllberg said. "They all respect each other, they all love each other. And then, two, I think it starts in practice. These guys practice hard every day. They work hard. They don't come to practice and take it lightly. We put a lot of new things on them weekly, and they step up.

"I think the preparation and their mindset was key."

Playing almost perfectly

In the sectional semifinals against second-seeded Milton on Thursday night at Wilmot, Central trailed by three points at halftime, 23-20.

In the three halves from that point on, the Falcons outscored their sectional opposition by 54 points.

First, Central outscored Milton by 23 in the second half to win going away, 72-52, then rolled up a 17-point lead in the sectional final against Oregon and eventually won by 31.

Can the Falcons play any better than they have the last three halves?

"Honestly, I don't know," Griffin said. "We're feeding off each other really well. Our energy and intensity's really crazy right now. We're just bringing it every game and playing with that confidence. It's hard to beat us when we have that confidence."

Griffin finding offense

Griffin himself has embodied how well Central is playing overall.

A point guard whose first duty on offense is to handle the ball, run sets and find his teammates, Griffin provided the Falcons with a huge scoring burst in sectionals, scoring 12 in the semifinals and 18 in the final.

On Saturday, Griffin scored 12 in the first half alone, burying a 3-pointer from the right wing in transition, another 3 on a stepback from near the top of the key and two fastbreak layups off steals in the final minute before halftime.

It's not like Griffin can't score, as he's averaging 9.6 points per game now, but usually he's the third scoring option behind Rose and Griffin.

That hasn't been the case the last two games.

"He's just confident right now," Rose said of his longtime teammate. "He's trusting his shot. He's always been able to get to the rim, but the past couple games we've played, they've been packing in the lane, kind of (leaving) those open kick-outs, and (we're) just knocking the shots down."

Said Griffin: "It's not that I can't shoot the ball. I've just been getting great looks lately. The defenses are so focused on Kenny and Jack, so the open looks are really coming my way, and I'm just knocking them down when they're coming to me."

Dirty work

While Rose, Garth and Griffin get the majority of the attention among Central's starting five, the invaluable contributions on the interior from junior forward Wyatt Anderson and senior forward Michael Mulhollon, both listed at 6-foot-4, certainly don't go unappreciated.

Anderson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds Saturday, while Mulhollon — a standout on the diamond who has already signed a scholarship offer to play baseball at NCAA Division I Wichita State — added two points and six boards.

Perhaps most telling of their effectiveness Saturday, though, was Oregon's team stat line. Of the Panthers' 15 made field goals for the game, 11 of them were 3-pointers. They scored just four two-point baskets, amazingly none in the first half, when their 20 points came on six 3s and two free throws.

Oftentimes, it was Anderson and Mulhollon swallowing up Oregon's players in the paint on the back end of Central's 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone defenses.

That duo also provided the dirty work on offense besides rebounding and scoring.

Hyllberg credited Anderson and Mulhollon for setting strong screens for Rose, who was able to eventually free up from the pesky defense of 6-3 Oregon senior forward Deaken Bush to score a game-high 19 points, including two 3s.

"Give Mike and Wyatt a lot of credit," Hyllberg said. "They set a lot of screens for Jack, and Jack kept moving. Jack's a smart kid. He knows how to read the screens. We just had to stay patient."

Regrouping at halftime

If you struggle in the first half, conventional wisdom says you must use halftime to regroup.

The opposite can also be true if you're trying to temper your emotions a bit after taking a big lead into halftime.

Central closed the first half Saturday with an amazing flurry that ignited the entire team, not to mention the Falcons' fans in attendance.

With Central leading by 10, 30-20, and under a minute left in the first half, it appeared like Oregon may hold the ball for the final shot. But the Falcons swooped in for a steal, and Garth passed out to Griffin on a runout for a layup. The Panthers then tried to counter quickly, but again Central stole the ball, and Rose found Griffin leaking out for another fastbreak layup.

The Falcons weren't done.

The Panthers attempted a desperation 3 in the closing seconds, which was an airball that an Oregon player came down with for an offensive rebound. But Rose swiped the ball away, sped down the court in the closing seconds and launched a running 3 from the left wing that swished as the halftime buzzer sound for a sudden 37-20 halftime lead.

The gym absolutely erupted, and Rose and his teammates were high-fiving the Central student section.

"That really picked us up, and our bench was really into it, as well," Griffin said. "All of us, just our energy was untamed."

But Central had to tame that energy. Ever the coach, Hyllberg was mindful that Oregon faced the same 17-point deficit in Thursday's sectional semifinal against DeForest and rallied to win.

"We always say, in the second half, we always start 0-0," Hyllberg said. "We know the last two games, (Oregon has) come back. They were trailing both games, and they've come back. So kind of get our composure and regroup and stick to our game plan, and we did."

There was no second-half letdown for Central on Saturday, as the Falcons started the second half with a 7-0 run, making it a 23-0 run overall going back to the end of the first half, to take an insurmountable 44-20 lead.

Case in D-1 state field

Besides Central, another team familiar to the area will be in Madison for the State Tournament.

Racine Case, which shared the Southeast Conference title with Franklin this season, was a No. 2 seed in the Division-1 bracket in its sectional but upended No. 1 seed Waukesha South, 58-47, in a sectional final Saturday at Mukwonago to reach state.

Prior to that, Case topped No. 3 seed Franklin, 69-56, in Thursday's sectional semifinal at Kettle Moraine in a matchup of the SEC co-champions.

The other three teams in the Division-1 State Tournament field this weekend are Brookfield Central, Neenah and Menomonee Falls.

Central played Case during the regular season, back on Dec. 30 at Carthage's Tarble Arena in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic. The Eagles won, 69-59.

