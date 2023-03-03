The Bradford High School girls basketball team had a formidable task Thursday in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Kettle Moraine.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the top-ranked Lasers pulled rank on Bradford and ended its season with a 77-35 victory at Waukesha South High School.

The Red Devils finish a season to remember with a 20-7 record. Kettle Moraine (25-1), the defending Division 1 state champion, advances to the sectional championship game Saturday against Franklin (25-2), which beat Oak Creek 46-38 in another sectional semifinal Thursday.

The Red Devils couldn’t get anything going against the Lasers, trailing 35-13 at halftime.

“Tonight was a tough one,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “I give credit to Kettle Moraine — they are a very good basketball team. This is the least we’ve scored all year and 77 is the most we have given up this year.

“Tonight just wasn’t our night, but I will credit every single girl who played tonight — they gave it their all and didn’t stop playing.”

Forwards Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer, and guard Haley Christianson, played for Ferrille all four years of high school and have been key performers each of those four years.

“The three of them are proof that hard work and dedication pays off,” Ferrille said. “In the past four years, I have created such a special bond with these three girls. These girls are true leaders on and off the court who bought into this program, trusted our coaching staff and their teammates and had one heck of a senior season.

“It’s always hard to say goodbye to your seniors, but this group will be especially hard for me to say goodbye to.”

Thomas, who has committed to NCAA Division I University of Evansville, led the Red Devils with 17 points. Farmer (NAIA Stephens College) had nine points and Christianson had three. Sophomore forward Angela Parker added four points and sophomore guard Telisha Brown had two.

Other seniors on the Bradford roster were Ja’Nya Parks, Kaela Reuter and foreign exchange student Lou Eouzon.

Braelyn Torres, a Division II Northern Michigan commit, scored a career-high 29 points and had eight steals for the Lasers. Division I West Virginia commit Grace Grocholski had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Bradford had several milestones this year, starting with its first regional title since 2010, Ferrille said. The Red Devils also beat Southeast Conference rival Oak Creek for the first time in more than 10 years and Ferrille said the 20 victories may be a school record.

“This team is a very special team that will be remembered for years to come,” Ferrille said. “Although it has come to an end we have a lot to be proud of.”