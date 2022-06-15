WIAA Division 3 baseball: St. Joseph shut out in state semifinal

The St. Joseph High School baseball team got off to a rough start Wednesday in its quest to repeat as a state champion.

Unfortunately, it didn’t get any better for the Lancers.

St. Joseph gave up three unearned runs in the first inning and the Lancers were held to five hits in an 8-0 loss to St. Croix Falls Wednesday in a Division 3 semifinal at the WIAA State Baseball Championships at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

St. Joseph finishes its season 20-3.

The second Saints batter of the first inning reached on an error by shortstop Jacob Ashmus and the next batter walked. After a line drive out to center field for the second out, the next two batters hit singles to put St. Croix Falls ahead 3-0.

The Saints (26-2) scored one run in the third and three more in the fourth.

Falls pitcher Brayden Olson pitched a five-hitter, struck out seven and didn't walk a better. He faced just four batters over the minimum.

Junior second baseman Brady Davidson went 2 for 3 and three others had one hit each for the Lancers.

This story will be updated.

