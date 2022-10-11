WIAA State Girls Golf: Central in position for title defense

The Central High School girls’ golf team is hoping to repeat as Division 1 champion of the WIAA State Championships at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

After the first day of the two-day tournament concluded Monday, the Falcons are in prime position to do that.

Central is leading Division 1 with a team score of 307 — eight strokes ahead of runner-up Middleton at 315. Brookfield East is third at 320 and Union Grove is fourth at 325.

The Falcons are 11 strokes better than they were after the first round last year, when they shot 318 and were tied with Middleton for the lead. Central shot 319 in the second round last year to total 337 and beat runner-up Sussex Hamilton (344) by seven shots.

Central had two golfers finish in the top ten of individual scoring after the first day of competition.

Junior No. 1 player Kylie Walker finished with an impressive 3-under-par 69 and is tied for first place with Brookfield East’s No. 2 player, Payton Haugen. Walker and the rest of the Falcons started on the back nine and she shot an even-par 36, then came to the front nine and shot a 3-under 33 that included five birdies.

Katelyn Walker, Kylie’s twin sister, wasn’t far behind, shooting a 1-over 73 with six birdies and is tied for third with Union Grove’s Norah Roberts and Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker. The other competitors on the Falcons were No. 3 player Elle O’Reilly, who shot a 39 on the back nine to finish with an 81, and No. 4 player Chloe Brown, who finished with an 84.

“The girls executed the plan perfectly, got through the first nine holes in a good spot and then got a bit more aggressive and it paid off,” Central coach Ryan Dahl said. “We have the same plan going into tomorrow — get through the first nine in a good spot and see if we need to be aggressive or conservative.”