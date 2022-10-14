WIAA State Girls Tennis: Central's Hammond, Indian Trail's Ristau advance

Kenosha County’s two best players did what they were expected to do Thursday at the WIAA State Individual Girls’ Tennis Tournament.

The rest of the county’s state qualifiers, unfortunately, will be going home.

Central senior Gwen Hammond and Indian Trail senior Lainy Ristau both reached the third round of Division 1 singles on the first day of the three-day tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Hammond (32-3), the eighth seed in singles, had a bye in the first round, then beat senior Sarah Horth (22-8) of Sheboygan North 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

In the third round Friday morning, Hammond faces the No. 9 seed, junior Netra Somasundaram of Middleton (19-5). If Hammond gets through that match, she would most likely face the No. 1 seed, Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen, in the quarterfinals in the early afternoon Friday.

If Hammond loses in the quarterfinals, she will still be in the running for a medal by dropping into the consolation bracket, where one more victory would guarantee her at least sixth place.

Hammond is no stranger to the state podium. Two years ago, when she attended Wilmot, she and Halle Rosentreter won the Division 1 doubles title.

Ristau (29-7), the 14th seed in singles, won two matches Thursday. She won 6-1, 6-0 over Oregon junior Ella Peotter (20-6) in the first round, then beat Hudson senior Lily Holmberg 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

Ristau, a four-time state qualifier in singles, will meet a familiar opponent in the third round Friday morning, playing against undefeated Carolyn Schaefer of Divine Savior Holy Angels (17-0), the fourth seed. Schaefer dominated Ristau 6-0, 6-0 last year in the same round of the tournament.

Kenosha’s other two singles players, Indian Trail sophomore Mia Franke and Tremper freshman Nicole Porut, were both eliminated in the first round. Franke (29-6) lost to No. 16 seed Ritu Nair of Mequon Homestead 6-2, 6-0 and Porut (14-13) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jasmine Sun of Brookfield East.

In Division 1 doubles, Tremper’s duo of senior Katelyn Rocha and sophomore Leah Weisinger (17-10) lost 6-1, 6-0 to Brianna Cimoch and Hannah Carroll of Franklin, the No. 15 seed.

In Division 2, the county’s only singles competitor, St. Joseph sophomore Bella Rizzo (15-6), lost her first-round singles match 6-0, 6-0 to Maggie McGinnis of Appleton Xavier, the sixth seed.

In Division 2 doubles, Kenosha resident Jaclyn Palmen, who plays for Racine Prairie, and her partner, Salisia Servantez, lost their opening-round match 6-0, 7-5 to seventh-seeded Madeline Dehnert and Gracie Niebler of Jefferson (13-1). Palmen and Servantez finished 16-11.