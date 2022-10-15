WIAA State Girls Tennis: Central's Hammond, Indian Trail's Ristau eliminated

The promising runs of Kenosha County’s two best girls tennis players has come to an end at the WIAA State Individual Girls’ Tennis Tournament in Madison.

Central senior Gwen Hammond and Indian Trail senior Lainy Ristau, who were both among the top-16 seeded players in Division 1 in the tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium, lost their respective first matches of the day Friday and have been eliminated.

Hammond, the No. 8 seed, lost 6-1, 6-4 in a mild upset to No. 9 seed Netra Somasundaram of Middleton (20-6). Hammond, who won the No. 1 doubles title with Halle Rosentreter two years ago when she attended Wilmot, finishes 33-4 in her final prep season.

Somasundaram, in turn, was eliminated by No. 1 seed Parker Christensen of Elkhorn 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Ristau, the No. 14 seed, won the first set against No. 3 seed Carolyn Schaefer of Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-1), but Schaefer came back to win the match 2-6, 6-0, 10-3. Ristau lost to Schaefer last year 6-0, 6-0 in the same round.

Ristau, in her fourth state appearance, finishes the season 29-8.

Schafer was upset in the quarterfinals 6-3, 7-5 by No. 11 seed Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig.

• The lower half of the Division 1 singles bracket featured a second major quarterfinal upset in addition to Hankel’s victory. Emily Pan of Muskego (25-1), the seventh seed, beat previously unbeaten No. 2 seed Olivia Minikel (28-1) of Manitowoc Lincoln 0-6, 6-3, 10-7 in their quarterfinal.