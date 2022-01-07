With omicron variant surging and schools virtual, KUSD halts athletic activities through Jan. 17

The Kenosha Unified School District made it a little over a full year without having to halt its athletic schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That "winning streak," so to speak, has come to an end, courtesy of the omicron variant.
On Friday, KUSD officially put a stop to all athletic activities in the district through at least Jan. 17. The decision comes as schools reach the 3% threshold of omicron cases, forcing instruction to go virtual.
The athletic directors from the three Kenosha high schools that compete in the WIAA's Southeast Conference, John P. Ruffolo of Bradford, John Matera of Tremper and Eric Corbett of Indian Trail, confirmed Friday that athletic activities at their schools had been shut down until at least Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The winter sports schedule for KUSD includes boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling. Reuther competes in boys and girls basketball, as well, so those programs will also be halted for now.
At this point, winter sports teams can resume practices Jan. 18, with offseason training, open gyms and weight lifting for fall and spring sports also resuming Jan. 18. Since the WIAA requires three days of practice to be completed before competition resumes, winter sports competition for KUSD schools will not resume until Friday, Jan. 21, at the soonest.
When the COVID pandemic first struck the area in March 2020, the WIAA shut down the entire spring sports schedule that year. The WIAA resumed athletics with fall sports practices in late August 2020. After the 2020 fall sports season concluded, KUSD put a stop on winter sports from Nov. 20, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, at which time the season resumed.
KUSD athletics proceeded uninterrupted from that point, until they were shut down again Friday, at least for the next 10 days.
Winter sports for the remaining five county schools, Central and Wilmot of the Southern Lakes Conference, Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph of the Metro Classic Conference and Christian Life of the Midwest Classic Conference, will continue as scheduled for now.
The Tremper and St. Joseph boys basketball teams trade baskets on Dec. 30 during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
Mike Johnson
