High schools: Full steam ahead for sports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports during the basketball postseason in March, this week is filled with a full slate of high school sporting events.

The fall sports deemed “low-risk” by the WIAA — girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country — were already underway and have full schedules this week.

The “high-risk” sports of boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball, meanwhile, were cleared to begin competition on Tuesday, with football games starting next week.

Here’s a glance at some of the highlights of this week’s county sports schedule:

Cross country

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail are all scheduled to be in Southeast Conference action on Friday.

On Saturday morning, meanwhile, Central, St. Joseph and Christian Life will compete at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Girls golf

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail compete in a pair of SEC Mini-Meets, on Wednesday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course and on Friday at Brighton Dale Links.