High schools: Full steam ahead for sports

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports during the basketball postseason in March, this week is filled with a full slate of high school sporting events.
The fall sports deemed “low-risk” by the WIAA — girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country — were already underway and have full schedules this week.
The “high-risk” sports of boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball, meanwhile, were cleared to begin competition on Tuesday, with football games starting next week.
Here’s a glance at some of the highlights of this week’s county sports schedule:
Cross country
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail are all scheduled to be in Southeast Conference action on Friday.
On Saturday morning, meanwhile, Central, St. Joseph and Christian Life will compete at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Girls golf
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail compete in a pair of SEC Mini-Meets, on Wednesday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course and on Friday at Brighton Dale Links.
Also, Central and Wilmot will be part of a Southern Lakes Conference Scramble on Thursday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford. The Falcons were ranked No. 9 in Division-1 in the season’s first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings, released this week.
Boys soccer
Tuesday marked the first day of competition, with Central hosting Elkhorn and Wilmot hosting Delavan-Darien in SLC matches. Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph, meanwhile, participate in Metro Classic Conference action on Wednesday and Christian Life opens with non-conference play on Thursday.
In SEC action, Indian Trail hosts Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium on Thursday and Tremper hosts Indian Trail at Ameche Field on Friday.
Girls swimming
Bradford competed at Oak Creek and Tremper hosted Franklin on Tuesday in SEC dual meets.
Girls tennis
Conference dual matches were scheduled for Tuesday through Friday.
In an all-county affair, Bradford hosts Indian Trail in an SEC match at Bullen Middle School on Thursday.
Boys volleyball
Central and Wilmot kicked off their seasons with SLC matches on Tuesday.
In the SEC, Indian Trail hosts Tremper on Thursday and Tremper hosts Indian Trail on Friday.
Girls volleyball
The season opened on Tuesday, as Central and Wilmot played SLC matches, Shoreland and St. Joseph played Metro Classic matches and Christian Life played a Midwest Classic Conference match.
In SEC play, Tremper hosts Indian Trail on Thursday and Indian Trail hosts Tremper on Friday.
Football
Week 1 for county teams isn’t until Sept. 25, but some teams around the state are scrimmaging this week.
That includes St. Joseph and Shoreland, who are scheduled to scrimmage each other on Friday at Shoreland at 5 p.m.
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
