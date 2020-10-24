 Skip to main content
Holy Rosary Sports Night postponed
Carol Hentges, the first Kenosha County Outstanding Female Athlete to be recognized, in 1979, speaks during Holy Rosary Sports Night in 2019. This year's event has been postponed.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The 68th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night, scheduled for Feb. 14, 2021, has been postponed due to public health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Night Executive Committee announced this week in a news release.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, their families and guests who support and attend Sports Night is the number one reason for making this decision," the release stated.

The Male and Female Athlete of the Year selections will be moved to the spring of 2021 "to allow athletic directors the chance to navigate through the ever-changing pandemic response," the release said.

"Sports Night is committed to getting through this difficult period and continuing the Sports Night tradition for years to come," it stated.

Updates can be monitored at www.hrsportsnight.com.

