Hot-shooting Elks knock off Central boys

PADDOCK LAKE — The first time the Central and Elkhorn boys basketball teams met way back in December, it was the Falcons who handed it to the Elks to take early control in the Southern Lakes Conference race. On Tuesday night, it was the Elks’ turn — and now the battle for the title is up for grabs.

Elkhorn used a stifling defense and plenty of red-hot shooting to jump out to a commanding 33-15 halftime lead and never looked back in a dominating 65-45 victory to force a tie atop the SLC standings with six games remaining in the regular-season conference schedule.

Central coach James Hyllberg was quick to credit the Elks, who seemingly did everything right against his young squad.

“I was proud of our second-half production, (but) we didn’t come out aggressively in the first half, and that falls on me,” Hyllberg said. “Elkhorn played extremely well, but we allowed too many open looks in the first half.

“I thought we were prepared, but clearly we didn’t match their intensity in the first half. Our lack of execution is a credit to their defense, but I needed to do a better job of getting them ready to play tonight.”

At the opposite end of the spectrum was Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud, who clearly had plenty of reasons to smile after the effort by his team.