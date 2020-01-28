Hot-shooting Elks knock off Central boys

PADDOCK LAKE — The first time the Central and Elkhorn boys basketball teams met way back in December, it was the Falcons who handed it to the Elks to take early control in the Southern Lakes Conference race. On Tuesday night, it was the Elks’ turn — and now the battle for the title is up for grabs.
Elkhorn used a stifling defense and plenty of red-hot shooting to jump out to a commanding 33-15 halftime lead and never looked back in a dominating 65-45 victory to force a tie atop the SLC standings with six games remaining in the regular-season conference schedule.
Central coach James Hyllberg was quick to credit the Elks, who seemingly did everything right against his young squad.
“I was proud of our second-half production, (but) we didn’t come out aggressively in the first half, and that falls on me,” Hyllberg said. “Elkhorn played extremely well, but we allowed too many open looks in the first half.
“I thought we were prepared, but clearly we didn’t match their intensity in the first half. Our lack of execution is a credit to their defense, but I needed to do a better job of getting them ready to play tonight.”
At the opposite end of the spectrum was Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud, who clearly had plenty of reasons to smile after the effort by his team.
“I’m thrilled with the way we played tonight,” said Skatrud, who played at UW-Parkside. “We talked about executing our game plan, being really focused and competing, and I thought we did all three tonight.”
Elkhorn (11-3, 7-1) came out firing from the start and opened up an 11-2 lead with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left. Central (9-6, 7-1) cut the deficit to six points twice, including on a three-point play by junior Eddie Menarek (nine points, three rebounds), who drove the baseline, made the shot, was fouled and sunk the free throw. But from there, the rest of the first 18 minutes were all Elkhorn.
The Elks closed the half on a 17-5 scoring run, punctuated by a 3-pointer as time wound down by junior Jordan Johnson.
Johnson led all scorers with 33 points on the strength of six treys as it may have seemed to Hyllberg, his players, the coaches and everyone in attendance that shots were falling from anywhere inside — and maybe outside— the Central gymnasium.
In short, Johnson, who averages 21 points a game, was in the zone from start to finish.
“Not only was he impressive, but if you double him, you have two other guys that can score in a hurry as well,” Hyllberg said. “He’s a very tough guard, because not only can he shoot from the outside, he can drive, he’s quick, and he’s strong. He hurt us tonight for sure.”
Central opened the second half with a mini-rally, as junior Corey Hinze (13 points, five rebounds) knocked down two straight short jumpers to cut the Elkhorn lead to 35-19, but it never got any closer from there.
The teams’ main inside players — Elkhorn’s 6-foot-5 senior Nick Brown (16 points, 12 rebounds), who is headed to UW-Parkside next year, and Central’s 6-7 sophomore Bradley Bell — exchanged two-handed slam dunks in the waning moments that brought both fan groups to their feet.
Central’s leading scorer, sophomore Jack Rose, was held to eight points, as the Elks clearly were focused on keeping him under wraps.
Rose, who also grabbed six rebounds, was held eight points below his season average.
“I thought we did a great job on Rose,” Skatrud said. “He’s such a great player. You could see the frustration, just because everywhere he went, we had bodies.”
And it wasn’t just Rose the Elks bottled up, Hyllberg said.
“They were taking Jack out of every possession,” he said. “They double- and triple-teamed him. We were sloppy with the ball. We didn’t set screens tonight.”
Senior Daniel McMillian grabbed nine rebounds for the Falcons, while sophomore Kenny Garth had four. Senior Mason Stebnitz added seven rebounds for Elkhorn, followed by senior Devon Davey with six rebounds and three assists.
“We didn’t play as well as I know we could have, but I think, tonight, the way they played it would have been tough no matter how we played,” Hyllberg said.