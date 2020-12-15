Hoyt gives Panthers unexpected boost

Returning to the court wasn’t in the plans at first, Hoyt said, because of the year he took off and the concerns this year with the pandemic.

But that itch to compete still needed to be scratched.

“When they said we would have a season, I just came to the open gyms and started liking basketball again,” Hoyt said. “I’m really enjoying it, really enjoying everybody here, so I just decided to play one more year.”

In three games, Hoyt has tallied 27 points, including 10 on Friday night in the Panthers’ loss to county rival Central. In Wilmot’s second game, he had 15 points against Burlington.

Hoyt said he feels one of his main strengths is his ability to get others involved in the offense.

“I look for my teammates,” he said. “I want to get my teammates their shot so they can start feeling more confidence, and then we all start playing way better. Once that happens, I’ll start taking my shots.”

While his time with the program will be limited to just one season, Erbentraut knows Hoyt will continue to have an even more significant role as the year continues.