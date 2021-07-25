Huss excelling on summer amateur golf circuit as he prepares for second season with Badgers

Playing 72 holes over four rounds of a golf tournament is as much of a mental grind as it is a physical one.
Cameron Huss is not only learning how to play in such tournaments, he’s learning how to contend in them.
Huss, a 2020 Tremper graduate who will begin his sophomore season with the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team in September, has had a strong summer on the state amateur circuit, including contending in the two biggest Wisconsin State Golf Association amateur events of the year.
First, he finished second in the three-day, 72-hole Ray Fischer Amateur Championship — a tournament whose champions include Steve Stricker — from June 25-27 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, losing on the first playoff hole to former professional Dustin Schwab of Lodi.
Then, from Monday through Thursday last week, Huss finished sixth in the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield. That tournament was played in four rounds over four days.
“It was exhausting,” Huss said of the State Amateur Championship. “We don’t play many four-round tournaments anymore, especially throughout four days, so it was for sure exhausting.”
Learning to plan
It’s also been a learning experience.
Huss said he’s learning to plan his way around the course. The Ray Fischer and State Amateur tournaments certainly offer contrasting styles in how to do that.
Golfers can attack the old-school, risk-reward layout of Riverside, as the Ray Fischer is known for players making tons of birdies and eagles and huge final-round charges. Huss did just that, firing twin 7-under-par 65s on the 36-hole final day to get into the playoff with Schwab.
In the State Amateur, however, golfers faced an unyielding challenge at Westmoor. Huss finished alone in sixth at 10-over, as Piercen Hunt of Hartland won the tournament as the only player below par, at just 1-under.
Huss opened with a 4-over 74 in Monday’s first round before firing a 1-under 69 in the second round Tuesday. He followed that with a 2-over 72 in Wednesday’s third round and a 5-over 75 in Thursday’s final round. Huss rose as high as second place at one point during the tournament.
“I felt I played pretty good overall,” Huss said. “I may not have putted as good as I wanted to to really give it a run, but it was playing really tough. To be 10-over for four rounds and finish in sixth just shows that it was playing really hard.
“... I was pretty pleased overall. I hit it pretty good. If I would’ve putted a little better, I probably would’ve been a little bit closer there at the end, but it happens.”
Huss said one of the main lessons he’s learning now is how to move on from bad holes.
“One of the things I noticed this past week is I made a couple double (bogeys) early in the first round,” he said. “I knew, especially with those four-round tournaments, you have so much golf left to play. You just can’t let one of those holes get to you.
“A couple of the times I made a double and I bounced back right away and made a birdie. I just learned how important it is to stay present. It sounds cliche, but you’ve just really got to put past holes behind you.”
Ready for sophomore year
Ultimately, this summer is all preparing Huss for his sophomore season with the Badgers.
“It builds up a lot of confidence, especially when I get back to school, just knowing I can play with the best amateurs in the state and compete, too,” he said. “Just giving yourself a chance to win, too, coming down the stretch of a back nine in a big tournament just gives you that pressure that you can’t really create just playing by yourself or with your buddies.
“It’s important to try and contend in the summers so when I get to school I can try to help the team out a little more.”
Like everyone else, Huss dealt with strange circumstances over the last year-plus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a junior at Tremper in 2019, Huss finished fifth in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament at University Ridge in Verona, which is now his home course with the Badgers. Named the 2020 Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year, Huss was also a reserve guard on the Trojans’ boys basketball team that reached the sectional finals in 2020.
One game from the State Tournament in basketball and looking forward to making a run at the state title in golf that spring, Huss instead had his high school athletic career abruptly ended by the pandemic before Tremper could play its boys basketball sectional final.
So it was on to Madison, where the men’s golf team had its fall season cancelled in 2020, meaning Huss had to find his own way to sharpen his golf game early on as a freshman.
“I just kind of looked at it like I could use it to my advantage, being a freshman, where I went and played a couple other just individual tournaments against some really good college players,” he said. “I felt like I learned a lot then, and I was just able to bring it into the spring.”
That he did, as Huss made the Badgers’ starting rotation when the team resumed activities in the spring of 2021. He made his collegiate debut in the Big Ten Match Play Challenge at the Ocean Course in Hammock Beach, Fla., tied for 30th in the Kiawah Invitational at Kiawah Island, SC. — where this year’s PGA Championship was held — and had his top finish of eighth place in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City, Iowa.
Huss finished with an 18-hole average of 73.8 over 15 rounds, including a low score of 68 in the Hawkeye Invitational.
“I felt like I played pretty well,” he said of his freshman campaign. “I had some good events there early and had one or two bad ones. But that’s just golf. It happens. You can’t really beat yourself up over it.”
Back to Madison
Though he may add one yet, for now Huss said he just has one more event scheduled this summer, the Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open from Aug. 16-18 at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. Huss is exempt from having to qualify for that tournament since he won the Junior Boys Championship and finished in the top 40 in the State Open last summer.
He’s been working out at The Club at Strawberry Creek this summer and also commuting back and forth to University Ridge, where he has access to the Badgers’ practice facilities.
Huss said he moves into his apartment in Madison on Aug. 26 and practices can officially start Sept. 1. The Badgers will have a fall season this year, and Huss said their first tournament begins already on Sept. 5 at Erin Hills Golf Course, the site of the 2017 U.S. Open.
And while golf is the focus for Huss, he’s looking forward to the usual college experience, something he hasn’t experienced yet since students were so restricted in all activities last year.
“Speaking for probably the whole student body, just being able to go to a football or basketball game (instead of) sitting in your dorm room watching the guys play — it kills you when you know you’re right there,” Huss said.