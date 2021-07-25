Huss excelling on summer amateur golf circuit as he prepares for second season with Badgers

As a junior at Tremper in 2019, Huss finished fifth in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament at University Ridge in Verona, which is now his home course with the Badgers. Named the 2020 Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year, Huss was also a reserve guard on the Trojans’ boys basketball team that reached the sectional finals in 2020.

One game from the State Tournament in basketball and looking forward to making a run at the state title in golf that spring, Huss instead had his high school athletic career abruptly ended by the pandemic before Tremper could play its boys basketball sectional final.

So it was on to Madison, where the men’s golf team had its fall season cancelled in 2020, meaning Huss had to find his own way to sharpen his golf game early on as a freshman.

“I just kind of looked at it like I could use it to my advantage, being a freshman, where I went and played a couple other just individual tournaments against some really good college players,” he said. “I felt like I learned a lot then, and I was just able to bring it into the spring.”