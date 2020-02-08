Huss to be honored at Sports Night

In this part of the country, you can’t hit the links during the winter months.

But you can play basketball.

So Tremper senior Cameron Huss does.

“We have cold, snowy winters up here, so there’s not much else to do,” said Huss, a reserve guard for the Tremper boys basketball team.

While Huss is a rotational player for the Trojans, he’d probably play golf 12 months a year if he could.

And it’s for his accomplishments in golf, as well as in the classroom and in the community, that Huss will be honored tonight as the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year at the 67th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet. He’ll receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the guest of honor, along with St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Alia, the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.

“I got a call from (Tremper athletic director John) Matera one day and he said (I) had won, and I was pretty excited about it,” Huss said.

Huss, one of the top high school golfers in county annals, barely missed the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament as a sophomore before coming back with a dominant junior season.