Huss to be honored at Sports Night

In this part of the country, you can’t hit the links during the winter months.
But you can play basketball.
So Tremper senior Cameron Huss does.
“We have cold, snowy winters up here, so there’s not much else to do,” said Huss, a reserve guard for the Tremper boys basketball team.
While Huss is a rotational player for the Trojans, he’d probably play golf 12 months a year if he could.
And it’s for his accomplishments in golf, as well as in the classroom and in the community, that Huss will be honored tonight as the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year at the 67th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet. He’ll receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the guest of honor, along with St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Alia, the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.
“I got a call from (Tremper athletic director John) Matera one day and he said (I) had won, and I was pretty excited about it,” Huss said.
Huss, one of the top high school golfers in county annals, barely missed the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament as a sophomore before coming back with a dominant junior season.
He finished as the medalist or co-medalist in each of the Trojans’ meets and qualified for state, where he placed fifth by firing a two-day total of 2-over-par 146 at University Ridge in Verona.
Huss then had a great summer on the junior/amateur circuit, tying for second at the Lake Arrowhead Invitational, tying for 10th in the State Amateur and placing second in the USGA State Junior Meet.
He won the Mid-American Junior Golf Tour Autumn Open and in November committed to the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team.
Focusing on golf was a wise choice for Huss, who said baseball was his main sport as a youngster before he took up golf going into sixth grade and eventually made it his focus.
In the classroom, Huss boasted an unweighted grade point average of 3.36 and a weighted GPA of 5.26 when applications for this award were submitted.
He’s a member of the National Honor Society, is in a senior-year partnership at Whittier Elementary and Grewenow Elementary and has raised money for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.
Huss said he plans to study business or teaching in college.
The Sports Night nominees were selected based on athletic achievement (75 percent), scholastic achievement (15 percent) and extracurricular and civic participation (10 percent).
The runners-up for the male award were Micah Anderson (Christian Life), Zack Watson (Wilmot), Myles Kazumura (Central), Will Darden (Bradford), Nathan Klimisch (Indian Trail), Jake Gessert (St. Joseph) and Brandon Freitag (Shoreland Lutheran).
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former Milwaukee Brewer Jim Gantner, former Chicago Bear Patrick Mannelly and Today’s TMJ4 sports reporter Delaney Brey will be tonight’s celebrity guests.
