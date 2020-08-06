Huss wins WSGA Junior Boys Championship

Cameron Huss bid adieu to junior golf this week.
What a closing statement it was.
Huss, a 2020 Tremper graduate, rolled to a five-stroke victory in the 97th Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Boys Championship from Monday through Wednesday at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales.
It was Huss' final junior event in Wisconsin. He's about to head to the University Wisconsin, where he's been recruited to play on the men's golf team, in the fall.
Huss entered the final round of last year's event at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus tied for the lead before finishing second. This time, he held a four-stroke lead going into Wednesday's final round and didn't let it slip away.
With a three-round total of 4-over-par 220 (71-75-74), Huss finished five shots clear of New Richmond's Owen Covey and six ahead of Minocqua's Kaeden Nomm.
"It means a lot," Huss told Gary D'Amato of Wisconsin.Golf. "Last year, being tied for the lead going into the final round and then shooting 76, it was a little bittersweet to take second. It's nice to come out on top this year, especially on a little tougher of a golf course than last year."
Huss set himself up in Monday's opening round by firing a 1-under 71, the only subpar round of the tournament, and closed it out in style on Wednesday.
After a three-put par on the par-5 second and a bogey on the third, Huss saved par with a 12-foot putt on No. 5 and birdied from the fringe on the par-3 sixth. He recorded two bogeys and six pars on the back nine before finishing with a birdie on No. 18.
Huss shot a 1-over 37 on each nine and had the title firmly in hand on the closing holes.
"The course is definitely tough because of the speed of the greens, but I just knew if I played solid all day that the outcome would be in my favor,” Huss told Wisconsin.Golf. "Trying to win a golf tournament is always going to be nerve-wracking. I felt the nerves on the back nine. I made a couple of shaky swings, but to finish with a birdie and shoot 74 was really nice."
Huss, who works at The Club at Strawberry Creek, is in the field for the 100th Wisconsin State Open, scheduled for Aug. 17-19 at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa. He finished 62nd in the 119th State Amateur Championship at Milwaukee Country Club in late July.
Huss finished fifth for the Trojans as a junior in 2019 at the WIAA Division-1 State Golf Tournament, but his bid for a state title as a senior was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a reserve on Tremper's boys basketball team that reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals this spring, Huss was named the 2020 Holy Rosary Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year.
