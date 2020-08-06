Huss wins WSGA Junior Boys Championship

After a three-put par on the par-5 second and a bogey on the third, Huss saved par with a 12-foot putt on No. 5 and birdied from the fringe on the par-3 sixth. He recorded two bogeys and six pars on the back nine before finishing with a birdie on No. 18.

Huss shot a 1-over 37 on each nine and had the title firmly in hand on the closing holes.

"The course is definitely tough because of the speed of the greens, but I just knew if I played solid all day that the outcome would be in my favor,” Huss told Wisconsin.Golf. "Trying to win a golf tournament is always going to be nerve-wracking. I felt the nerves on the back nine. I made a couple of shaky swings, but to finish with a birdie and shoot 74 was really nice."

Huss, who works at The Club at Strawberry Creek, is in the field for the 100th Wisconsin State Open, scheduled for Aug. 17-19 at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa. He finished 62nd in the 119th State Amateur Championship at Milwaukee Country Club in late July.