Indian Trail bows out at Mukwonago in D-1 playoffs

MUKWONAGO — While heads hung and tears flowed among players, coaches kept it positive during Friday night’s postgame speech after fourth-seeded Indian Trail’s 35-0 WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff loss at top-seeded Mukwonago.

In a “normal” year, given their record, the Hawks (1-4) would not have made the postseason, which was truncated into four-team pods this weekend and next.

Still, Indian Trail's coaches praised the team’s 15 seniors, saying they took the program to a “whole 'nother level” and that they “set the standard” for excellence. The Hawks had reached the second round of the Division-1 playoffs each of the last two years prior to this one.

Senior Dreu Steinmetz described an offseason full of committed weight room attendants, seniors teaching underclassmen how to hit hard and an overall culture of winning and success.

“I’m feeling happy, I’m feeling sad, I’m just in an emotional whirlpool right now,” Steinmetz said. “I’m honestly sad that it’s my last game, but I’m grateful that I got to play with this team, the coaches I had, and that we put in that work every day on the practice field.