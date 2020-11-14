Indian Trail bows out at Mukwonago in D-1 playoffs

MUKWONAGO — While heads hung and tears flowed among players, coaches kept it positive during Friday night’s postgame speech after fourth-seeded Indian Trail’s 35-0 WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff loss at top-seeded Mukwonago.
In a “normal” year, given their record, the Hawks (1-4) would not have made the postseason, which was truncated into four-team pods this weekend and next.
Still, Indian Trail's coaches praised the team’s 15 seniors, saying they took the program to a “whole 'nother level” and that they “set the standard” for excellence. The Hawks had reached the second round of the Division-1 playoffs each of the last two years prior to this one.
Senior Dreu Steinmetz described an offseason full of committed weight room attendants, seniors teaching underclassmen how to hit hard and an overall culture of winning and success.
“I’m feeling happy, I’m feeling sad, I’m just in an emotional whirlpool right now,” Steinmetz said. “I’m honestly sad that it’s my last game, but I’m grateful that I got to play with this team, the coaches I had, and that we put in that work every day on the practice field.
“We came in there and showed the younger kids how to be physical and how to take a hit, and to be able to work how the coaches wanted us to work. You know how you start off slow at the beginning of the year? This year was different, we just got dropped in. When we came in, we were ready to work. They’re expecting us to come out every single game and work our butts off until we can’t breathe no more.”
Indeed, Steinmetz’s smile told you everything you needed to know about the Hawks — they were just happy to have a season.
Mukwonago was a buzz saw on the field, however.
The Indians, ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, play in perhaps the state’s best conference, the Classic Eight, where they clash with two-time defending Division-1 state champion Muskego, Hartland Arrowhead, Waukesha West and other football giants.
Led by quarterback Greyton Gannon’s running, occasional big pass plays and good management of jet sweeps, screen passes and plenty of trickery, Mukwonago (6-2) put up a multi-faceted offensive performance Friday.
But though it was a seemingly insurmountable task on the road for the playoffs against the top seed, and the crowd was loud and engaged, Indian Trail didn’t wilt.
Senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili was able to lead his team on two strong drives in the first half, one of which ended with a crucial Max Braun interception at the Mukwonago 10-yard line with the game just 7-0, and another before the half that stalled inside the Indians' red zone.
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said his squad played hard despite the final score.
“This group of seniors was a nice, big group when they were freshmen, a great core group of kids,” said Hoffman, who bids farewell to his first group of seniors in his fourth year as head coach. “I remember doing morning lifts with our seniors. I coached them when they were freshmen in the weight room. I was the strength coach.
“That’s why they’re a special class. We came in together. Coach (Rob) VanDyke touched on it. How you do things is more important than the outcome of what happens.
“This is a good, disciplined Mukwonago team. They control the ball. We played well, but you can’t turn the ball over. Those are critical situations that we didn’t execute.”
Senior receiver Kameron Lee made his mark with two big catches in the first half, and Ismaili saw some daylight with his feet to open the third quarter.
Starting the second half down 14-0, Indian Trail got inside Mukwonago territory around the 40-yard line, but a lost fumble led to a pivotal Mukwonago score.
Gannon set up an easy screen to Braun, who scampered 24 yards for the touchdown to make it 21-0.
After an Ismaili interception, Mukwonago capitalized with the final nail in the coffin.
Jake Zimmers took a jet sweep right, a play that had worked earlier in the game, and sprinted off-tackle and down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 28-0.
For Indian Trail senior offensive lineman Riley Kennow, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound commit to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa, it was a shame the season ended, but he was proud of his team.
“I’m really happy about the family we’ve created, and I wouldn’t mistake any of it for a second,” Kennow said. “I’m really appreciative of everybody and the work we put in.
“I think it starts with Coach Hoffman. The importance he put on everything, the lifting and the putting in extra work after practice, it shows.”
For Hoffman, it was a pleasure to have a season, as every single day brought uncertainty.
He believes the program is in good hands.
“The fact we got a season was a success,” Hoffman said. “It came down to creating chances for the kids to compete. Every Friday, we didn’t know if we were going to have a game.
"I’m proud of these kids and the way they worked through a lot of adversity.”
Indian Trail could've played another game next week, but Hoffman confirmed after Friday's game that the Hawks would call it a season.
Mukwonago, meanwhile, advances to host third-seeded Brookfield Central on Thursday in a Level 2 pod championship game to conclude the season.
