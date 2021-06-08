Indian Trail boys golf team misses qualifying for state by one shot; Hawks' Moore advances as individual

One lousy stroke.

That's all that separated the Indian Trail boys golf team from potentially qualifying for the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.

In a Division-1 sectional Tuesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant, the Hawks played splendidly and fired a team total of 315. Milwaukee Marquette topped the six-team field easily at 294 to snag one of the two team spots to state out of the sectional, with the second and final spot coming down to Racine Case and Indian Trail.

And it was a Eagles who advanced by a shot, carding a 314.

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore, however, will continue his phenomenal season with an appearance in the Division-1 State Tournament, scheduled for next week Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Moore fired a 1-under-par 71 to tie for second place and claim one of the sectional's three individual state qualifying spots that went to players from teams that did not qualify for state. Moore sizzled the front nine with a 34 before carding a 37 on the back to finish three shots back of Marquette junior Sebastian Kasun, who won medalist honors with a 4-under 68.