Indian Trail boys volleyball team gets past Tremper again

In their third and most important match of the season against Tremper on Tuesday night, the Indian Trail boys volleyball team made it 3-for-3 versus the Trojans this season with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 sweep in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Indian Trail.
The No. 2 seed Hawks, who beat the third-seeded Trojans twice during the regular season to claim the Southeast Conference title, improved to 8-2 and will play at top-seeded Central in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Falcons swept fourth-seeded Burlington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14, in a sectional final Tuesday night in Paddock Lake. No further details of that match were provided to the News.
The winner of Saturday's match advances to the State Tournament, scheduled to be completed in one day on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Burlington. Indian Trail is seeking its fourth state appearance in six years and its first since 2018, while Central is seeking its fourth state appearance overall and its first since 2013.
The Hawks will look to repeat what they did against the Trojans on Tuesday.
"We mixed up our shots on offense as attackers and servers, which really kept Tremper's serve-receive and defense guessing," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "We also stuck to our defensive game plan and were able to pick up 40 digs and 11 blocks on the night."
Leading the way for Indian Trail were junior right side Nathan Hill (14 kills) and senior outside hitter Alvin Moreland (13 kills, two service aces). Senior setter Chris Riemer dished out 32 assists, while senior libero Jacob Bruns tallied 13 digs.
As a team, the Hawks hit a remarkable .297 for the match.
"I was glad to see how well Chris distributed the ball and what we were able to do when we were out of system," Sharkey said.
Defensively, senior middle Ben Menke and sophomore middle Jackson Wilhelmson each had four blocks.
First-year Tremper coach Justice Morgan, meanwhile, said he was proud of his team's effort.
"Tough loss (Tuesday) night against Indian Trail," he said. "We fought hard for every single point but unfortunately came up short. I'm extremely proud of the way we played, the sportsmanship and respect we showed (Tuesday) and this season.
"We had a great season. This is the start of something great for Tremper volleyball. We wish Indian Trail the best of luck as they represent the district moving forward."
Girls volleyball
A pair of county teams will hit the court Thursday night for WIAA sectional semifinal matches.
In Division-1, fourth-seeded Bradford plays at top-seeded Burlington at 6:30 p.m. In Division-3, second-seeded St. Joseph hosts third-seeded Living Word Lutheran at the Madrigrano Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
The winner between the Red Devils and the Demons will face either second-seeded Muskego or third-seeded Oak Creek in Saturday's Division-1 sectional finals.
Bradford has only one State Tournament appearance, in 1976, while Burlington — ranked No. 6 in the latest WisSports.net Division-1 state coaches poll — has reached the State Tournament 10 of the last 11 years, winning back-to-back state titles in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
The Lancers and Timberwolves, meanwhile, will play for the right to advance to Saturday's Division-3 sectional finals against either top-seeded and second-ranked Waterloo or fourth-seeded Markesan.
Living Word Lutheran reached the State Tournament in 2015 and 2018, while St. Joseph has never reached state.
