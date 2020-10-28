Indian Trail boys volleyball team gets past Tremper again

In their third and most important match of the season against Tremper on Tuesday night, the Indian Trail boys volleyball team made it 3-for-3 versus the Trojans this season with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 sweep in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Indian Trail.

The No. 2 seed Hawks, who beat the third-seeded Trojans twice during the regular season to claim the Southeast Conference title, improved to 8-2 and will play at top-seeded Central in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Falcons swept fourth-seeded Burlington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14, in a sectional final Tuesday night in Paddock Lake. No further details of that match were provided to the News.

The winner of Saturday's match advances to the State Tournament, scheduled to be completed in one day on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Burlington. Indian Trail is seeking its fourth state appearance in six years and its first since 2018, while Central is seeking its fourth state appearance overall and its first since 2013.

The Hawks will look to repeat what they did against the Trojans on Tuesday.