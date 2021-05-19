Indian Trail, Bradford track and field rosters claim wins at Southeast Conference Relays

The Bradford track and field team won two boys events, while Indian Trail won one boys event and three girls events Tuesday in the Southeast Conference Relays at Oak Creek.
Bradford sophomore Keany Parks claimed an individual win for the Red Devils, as he placed first in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches. For Indian Trail, senior Joe Robbins won the high jump with a mark of 6-0.
The Red Devils also had a win in the boys 1,600-meter relay, as the quartet of Michael Deluca, Jelani Lawson, Dan Rossmann and Parks finished first in 3 minutes, 39.45 seconds.
Bradford was strong in the boys relays overall, in fact, as the team of Noah Bliss, Zackery Meyer, Eli Fredrickson and Danny Torresin was second in the 6,400 (20:29.48), the squad of Deluca, Christian Crump, Dilan Williamson and Parks placed second in the 400 (43.42), the team of Williamson, Paul Schroeder, Crump and Rossmann was second in the 800 sprint medley (1:39.06) and the quartet of Deluca, Lawson, Crump and Parks placed second in the 800 (1:30.95).
For the Tremper boys, the team of Nathan Johnson, Connor Neill, Elijah Stuebner and Owen West took third in the 4,000 medley relay (12:11.93).
In the girls field, Indian Trail junior Joanne Banaszak won the 100 hurdles in 18.28, while the Hawks' 400 relay team of Tiara Murray, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor and Heaven Williams was first in 51.53 and their 800 relay squad of Elliana Knudsen, Barclay, Mia Granucci and Williams was also first in 1:50.58.
Additionally for Indian Trail, junior Macey Gandee took second in the discus with a throw of 89-11.
For the Tremper girls, the team of Jenna Puhr, Abby Lawler, Kayley Hansen and Faith Marschel finished third in the 3,200 relay (10:37.69). For the Bradford girls, the quartet of Kaila Stibeck, Simona Tenuta, Shelby Prince and Maya Herzog was fifth out of six teams in the 4,000 medley relay (14:22.13).
In the boys team standings, Indian Trail placed third among the six teams with 75 points, Bradford was fourth with 67 and Tremper was sixth with 18. Franklin was first with 128 points.
In the girls team standings, Indian Trail finished third among the six teams with 65 points, Tremper was fifth with 20 and Bradford took sixth with six. Oak Creek was first with 124 points.