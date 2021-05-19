Indian Trail, Bradford track and field rosters claim wins at Southeast Conference Relays

The Bradford track and field team won two boys events, while Indian Trail won one boys event and three girls events Tuesday in the Southeast Conference Relays at Oak Creek.

Bradford sophomore Keany Parks claimed an individual win for the Red Devils, as he placed first in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches. For Indian Trail, senior Joe Robbins won the high jump with a mark of 6-0.

The Red Devils also had a win in the boys 1,600-meter relay, as the quartet of Michael Deluca, Jelani Lawson, Dan Rossmann and Parks finished first in 3 minutes, 39.45 seconds.

Bradford was strong in the boys relays overall, in fact, as the team of Noah Bliss, Zackery Meyer, Eli Fredrickson and Danny Torresin was second in the 6,400 (20:29.48), the squad of Deluca, Christian Crump, Dilan Williamson and Parks placed second in the 400 (43.42), the team of Williamson, Paul Schroeder, Crump and Rossmann was second in the 800 sprint medley (1:39.06) and the quartet of Deluca, Lawson, Crump and Parks placed second in the 800 (1:30.95).

For the Tremper boys, the team of Nathan Johnson, Connor Neill, Elijah Stuebner and Owen West took third in the 4,000 medley relay (12:11.93).

