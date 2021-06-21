Indian Trail closing in on first-ever state softball berth

The Bradford and Indian Trail softball teams faced off Monday afternoon for the decisive third matchup this season between the crosstown rivals.

Only this time the stakes were much more significant.

And for a brief moment, it looked like Bradford would have the upper hand when Mya Robinson belted a solo home run in the top of the third inning of the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal at Indian Trail.

That excitement in the first base dugout didn't last long, however, as the Hawks answered right back with a four-run third en route to a 6-3 victory to punch their ticket to Wednesday's sectional final contest with a berth in next week's State Tournament on the line.

Indian Trail (20-5) will face another Kenosha County opponent in that matchup, Wilmot, which upset top-seeded and state-ranked Oak Creek, 6-0, in a sectional semifinal Monday in Oak Creek.

The sectional final Wednesday is set for Bullen Middle School at 4:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, Indian Trail began to put its rally together.

Skylar Schmidt reached on a bunt single and moved to second on an error, then scored on a single by Morgan Fuhrer, who stole second and scored on a single by Emma Giese.