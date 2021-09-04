Indian Trail football team overwhelmed by state power Franklin, 49-7

Franklin coach Louis Brown has seen plenty of high-caliber football over the last several years, including a WIAA Division-1 state final appearance in 2016, so his observations of Southeast Conference opponents carry plenty of weight.
As such, Indian Trail fans should be tremendously encouraged about their team’s prospects, despite a 49-7 loss Friday night to the high-powered Sabers at Jaskwhich Stadium in the SEC opener for both teams.
“That’s a young team,” said Brown, whose own squad is now 3-0 overall and was ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Large Division state poll and No. 2 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll.
“The one thing I noticed on film is what I mentioned to (Indian Trail) coach (Paul) Hoffman. They play hard, and I think the (Indian Trail) coaches are gonna have a lot more fun coaching this year.”
That may certainly be the case, but Friday’s game couldn’t have been all that much fun through the first 24 minutes. Led by All-State senior quarterback and University of Wisconsin recruit Myles Burkett, the Sabers passed for 270 yards (269 by Burkett through the first two-and-a-half quarters) and ran for 115 more as they built up a 42-0 lead late in the second quarter.
“They’re a darned good team,” said Hoffman, whose squad slipped to 1-2 overall on the year after winning at Madison La Follette, 42-19, in Week 1 and falling at home to Evanston (Ill.), 26-6, in Week 2. “They’re real good.”
Assortment of weapons
That was evident from the start, as Burkett (14-of-19, 269 yards, two touchdowns; 44 yards rushing) found sophomore tight end Wade Meissner from 15 yards away to cap a quick-strike, six-play drive just 2 minutes, 12 seconds after the opening kickoff to give Franklin a 7-0 lead.
Two minutes later, the Sabers were dancing in the end zone again when — after a three-and-out and a 20-yard punt by Indian Trail — Burkett found senior split end Reese Osgood (two catches, 58 yards) all alone behind the Hawks' defense for a 38-yard catch-and-run play with 7:48 left in the opening quarter.
“We want to take advantage of the situations we’re given,” said Burkett, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound gunslinger who, with a veteran group of receivers and offensive linemen, appears to be unstoppable. “We’ve got a pretty good defense, so when our defense puts us in spots like that, we don’t want to let them down.”
No chance of that, as Franklin scored touchdowns on every one of its seven first-half possessions, covering 62, 38, 55, 47, 64, 35 and 73 yards.
“I’m a defensive guy,” said Brown, whose squad hopes to play Racine Park in Week 4 in a game that’s very much in jeopardy because of COVID-19 protocol for the Panthers. “Usually, our defense this early in the season is a little ahead of our offense, but not this year.
"We struggle to stop them in practice.”
Join the club, says that rest of the conference, region and state.
The Sabers kept the pressure on throughout the first half, scoring again in the first quarter on a 6-yard run by sophomore Terrance Shelton (15 carries, 87 yards, three touchdowns) and then in the second quarter on a 2-yard plunge by Shelton, a 6-yard scamper by Tanner Rivard (five carries, 24 yards, two touchdowns), a 3-yard rumble by Shelton and a 3-yard sprint by Rivard.
“We go into every game treating every opponent seriously,” Burkett said. “These are quality teams, especially in our conference. I’m gonna take them seriously, because they’re gonna come and give us their best shot.”
Dagen finds the end zone
With standout sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen (93 yards rushing, including minus-18 yards in yardage lost to sacks; 44 passing yards) at the helm and surrounded by a cast of hungry fellow underclassmen, Indian Trail’s effort will never be in question.
Trailing 42-0 with 2:38 left in the opening half, Dagen faked a handoff, tucked the ball under his arm and raced untouched around left end from 21 yards away. On the surface, it was just a consolation score in a blowout loss, but on a macroscopic level it seems like a lot more.
“He’s really special,” said Brown, whose team also owns wins of 35-31 at Appleton North and 39-13 over visiting Fond du Lac. “If he can work on his throwing game, he could be awfully special. He got outside of us, and we were running to the sideline (to try to force him inside).
"Athletic-wise, he awfully special. He’s only a sophomore and he took a lot of hits, but he didn’t quit.”
Hoffman wouldn’t have expected anything less.
“What you saw was our kids giving great effort all the way through the end of the game,” Hoffman said.
Indian Trail will next host non-conference foe Brookfield Central in Week 4, a replacement game for scheduled SEC opponent Racine Case, which has been plagued by COVID-protocol issues.