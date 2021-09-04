Indian Trail football team overwhelmed by state power Franklin, 49-7

Franklin coach Louis Brown has seen plenty of high-caliber football over the last several years, including a WIAA Division-1 state final appearance in 2016, so his observations of Southeast Conference opponents carry plenty of weight.

As such, Indian Trail fans should be tremendously encouraged about their team’s prospects, despite a 49-7 loss Friday night to the high-powered Sabers at Jaskwhich Stadium in the SEC opener for both teams.

“That’s a young team,” said Brown, whose own squad is now 3-0 overall and was ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Large Division state poll and No. 2 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll.

“The one thing I noticed on film is what I mentioned to (Indian Trail) coach (Paul) Hoffman. They play hard, and I think the (Indian Trail) coaches are gonna have a lot more fun coaching this year.”

That may certainly be the case, but Friday’s game couldn’t have been all that much fun through the first 24 minutes. Led by All-State senior quarterback and University of Wisconsin recruit Myles Burkett, the Sabers passed for 270 yards (269 by Burkett through the first two-and-a-half quarters) and ran for 115 more as they built up a 42-0 lead late in the second quarter.