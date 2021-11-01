Indian Trail girls swimming and diving brings home SEC title

The Indian Trail girls swimming and diving team's depth played a key role in the Southeast Conference Meet on Saturday at Racine Park.
And by the end of the day, the Hawks had the title in hand.
Indian Trail had four first-place efforts, but also brought home a slew of other top-five finishes to tally 712 points, ahead of Franklin's 661 and Oak Creek's 571.
Rounding out the team scores were Racine Case with 513 points, Bradford with 334, Tremper with 310.5, Racine Horlick with 59 and Racine Park with 39.5.
"Although I am the head coach, my area of specialty is diving," Indian Trail coach Janine Paskiewicz said. "I attribute the success to the hard work of my girls and my wonderful assistants. Derrick Rendon is the mastermind behind the winning lineup. I've worked with Derrick for about four years now, and I think we make a great team.
"... As a tradition, the winning team and coaches jump in the pool. I thought it was fitting for me to jump in by way of the diving board. I am extremely proud of my team and staff and all the hard work they have put in."
Indian Trail senior Mia Walker and freshman Gianna Wulterkens each brought home individual titles, as did the Hawks' 200-medley and 400-freestyle relay teams.
Walker had a time of 25.83 in the 50-freestyle to finish first, while Wulterkens won the 200-individual medley in 2:19.47.
The Indian Trail 200-medley relay team of Walker, Gianna Wulterkens, sophomore Aeliana Carpenter and junior Bella Wulterkens was first in 1:54.68, while the 400-freestyle team of Carpener, Walker and Bella and Gianna Wulterkens was first in 3:50.1.
Tremper junior Teiya Brewster won the other local title with a first-place finish in diving with 392 points.
Other top-five finishes
Also picking up top-five individual efforts for Indian Trail were senior Joanne Banaszak, second in diving (382.90); Bella Wulterkens, second in the 200-freestyle (2:06.79) and the 500-freestyle (5:39.47); Carpenter, second in the 50-freestyle (26.38) and the 100-butterfly (1:05.4); Walker, second in the 100-backstroke (1:02.32); Gianna Wulterkens, second in the 100-breaststroke (1:10.79); sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson, third in the 200-IM (2:27.4); freshman Mia Svihl, fourth in the 100-breaststroke (1:19.25) and fifth in the 200-IM (2:31.03); and Neveah Bryan, fifth in the 100-butterfly (1:07.05).
Banaszak has been back in the lineup for about three weeks, Paskiewicz said, after she missed the start of the season because of a torn ACL and broken wrist that both required surgery.
"She worked very hard to get her knee and wrist healthy and get back to teh level of competition she was at last year," Paskiewicz said.
The Hawks' 200-freestyle relay team of Anderson, sophomore Ellie Palermo, sophomore Addison Busby and Svihl was second (1:51.36), while the 400-freestyle "B" team of Anderson, Palermo, Busby and Svihl was fifth (4:07.04).
Tremper posted five top-five efforts to go with Brewster's SEC diving crown.
Placing in the top five were senior Ava Bilotti, third in the 200-freestyle (2:08.05) and third in the 500-freestyle (5:48.82); freshman Katie Lokken, fourth in the 200-freestyle (2:09.64) and fifth in the 500-freestyle (5:52.07); and sophomore Sailor Bennet, fifth in diving (346.05).
Junior Claire Knecht led the Bradford effort with a third-place finish in the 100-butterfly (1:05.78). Knecht also was fourth in the 100-freestyle (59.16).
Also finishing in the top five for the Red Devils were senior Izzy Gardina, fourth in the 50-freestyle (27.02) and fifth in the 100-freestyle (1:00.73); the 200-freestyle relay team of Gardina, senior Dayanara Giles, junior Sophia Prondzinski and Knecht, fourth (1:54.59); and the 200-medley relay team of Knecht, junior McKenna Wolf, Gardina and Prondzinski, fifth (2:08.43).
Dan Truttschel