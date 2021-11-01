Indian Trail girls swimming and diving brings home SEC title

The Indian Trail girls swimming and diving team's depth played a key role in the Southeast Conference Meet on Saturday at Racine Park.

And by the end of the day, the Hawks had the title in hand.

Indian Trail had four first-place efforts, but also brought home a slew of other top-five finishes to tally 712 points, ahead of Franklin's 661 and Oak Creek's 571.

Rounding out the team scores were Racine Case with 513 points, Bradford with 334, Tremper with 310.5, Racine Horlick with 59 and Racine Park with 39.5.

"Although I am the head coach, my area of specialty is diving," Indian Trail coach Janine Paskiewicz said. "I attribute the success to the hard work of my girls and my wonderful assistants. Derrick Rendon is the mastermind behind the winning lineup. I've worked with Derrick for about four years now, and I think we make a great team.

"... As a tradition, the winning team and coaches jump in the pool. I thought it was fitting for me to jump in by way of the diving board. I am extremely proud of my team and staff and all the hard work they have put in."

Indian Trail senior Mia Walker and freshman Gianna Wulterkens each brought home individual titles, as did the Hawks' 200-medley and 400-freestyle relay teams.