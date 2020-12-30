Indian Trail grad Daviyon Nixon declares for the NFL Draft

Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and led Big Ten defensive linemen in tackles (41). He made a highlight-reel play on Nov. 21 at Penn State, returning an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.

Major awards

The college football awards season has heaped honors upon Nixon, as he was named the the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye to win both honors in the same season.

He was also one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player and is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which the Football Writers Association of America awards to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

In the All-America announcements this week, Nixon has been named first team by the Associated Press, Sporting News and the FWAA.

Rising on draft boards