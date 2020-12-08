Indian Trail grad Daviyon Nixon named semifinalist for two major college football awards

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon has been named a semifinalist for two major college football awards.
On Monday, the University of Iowa junior defensive lineman was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.
Nixon was also named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, the Pro Football Writers Association of America announced Monday. The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Nixon is the only player from the Big Ten and one of six defensive linemen to be named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He’s the first Iowa player to be named a semifinalist for that award since current Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell and current Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson in 2017.
Among Outland Trophy semifinalists, meanwhile, Nixon is the only defensive lineman on the six-man list. Only seven defensive linemen have won the award over the last 20 years.
Nixon has had a magnificent season for an Iowa defense that’s preparing to face Wisconsin on Saturday in Iowa City.
He leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while his 41 tackles (21 solo, 20 assists) are the most among Big Ten defensive linemen. Nixon also made the most memorable play of his career in a 41-21 victory at Penn State on Nov. 21, returning an interception 71 yards for a touchdown on a highlight-reel play that was all over college football shows that weekend.
Nixon has helped anchor an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), total defense (326.4 yards per game) and rush defense (115.0 yards per game) and fourth in pass defense (211.4 yards per game). The Hawkeyes have gone 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the country among Power 5 teams.
After graduating from Indian Trail in 2017, Nixon spent a year at Iowa Western Community College before moving on to Iowa. He was in the defensive rotation last season and this season has played so well that he’s now a serious prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, though he still has a year of eligibility left at Iowa.
Three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Dec. 21 and three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 22. The winner of both awards will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
Note
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a “mini outbreak” on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home. Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to Ohio State canceling a game at Illinois.
The Buckeyes have missed two games in this pandemic-shortened season because of COVID-19 issues and one more would leave them unable to reach a conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.
The Big Ten, however, could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division at least in part because the conference doesn’t want to hurt the Buckeyes chances of earning a playoff berth.
