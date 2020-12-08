Indian Trail grad Daviyon Nixon named semifinalist for two major college football awards

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nixon has helped anchor an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), total defense (326.4 yards per game) and rush defense (115.0 yards per game) and fourth in pass defense (211.4 yards per game). The Hawkeyes have gone 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the country among Power 5 teams.

After graduating from Indian Trail in 2017, Nixon spent a year at Iowa Western Community College before moving on to Iowa. He was in the defensive rotation last season and this season has played so well that he’s now a serious prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, though he still has a year of eligibility left at Iowa.

Three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Dec. 21 and three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 22. The winner of both awards will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.