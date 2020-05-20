Indian Trail grad Jensen collects academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremper graduate Noah Jensen, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, was named the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger Baseball Scholar-Athlete Award winner and was selected first-team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Both honors were announced by the school this week.

Jensen — a sociology major with a minor in history education — maintained a 3.65 grade-point average, is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and has been named to Whitewater's Dean's List in multiple semesters. He was a nominee for the 2020 Outstanding Senior Award, distributed by Whitewater's Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology.

A preseason D3baseball.com honorable mention All-American, Jensen was named first-team All-Region by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association following the 2019 season. He was also named first-team All-WIAC and in three seasons with the Warhawks was a member of three NCAA Division III Tournament regional teams and three WIAC champions.

A .394 career hitter, in 2019 Jensen finished in the top five in the WIAC in batting average (.394), stolen bases (14), slugging percentage (.620), triples (four), runs scored (44) and home runs (five).