Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon preparing for NFL Draft

The call is coming for Daviyon Nixon, and it's just over two weeks away.

But when the 2017 Indian Trail graduate gets that call, well, that remains an object of speculation.

Nixon, a defensive tackle from the University of Iowa, is a virtual lock to be selected in the NFL Draft — scheduled for April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland — and it seems likely he'll be picked earlier in the draft rather than later.

But at this point, the waiting game is on, like it is for all draft prospects.

After a stellar junior season at Iowa, in which he was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Nixon decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declared for the draft in late December.

Nixon, who in 2020 led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and had a highlight-reel 71-yard interception return for a touchdown against Penn State, was held in high regard in early draft boards. At one point, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the top defensive tackle and the No. 10 overall draft prospect.

But as the draft approaches, Nixon has slid into the second or third round among most draft experts.

