Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon preparing for NFL Draft

The call is coming for Daviyon Nixon, and it's just over two weeks away.
But when the 2017 Indian Trail graduate gets that call, well, that remains an object of speculation.
Nixon, a defensive tackle from the University of Iowa, is a virtual lock to be selected in the NFL Draft — scheduled for April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland — and it seems likely he'll be picked earlier in the draft rather than later.
But at this point, the waiting game is on, like it is for all draft prospects.
After a stellar junior season at Iowa, in which he was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Nixon decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declared for the draft in late December.
Nixon, who in 2020 led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and had a highlight-reel 71-yard interception return for a touchdown against Penn State, was held in high regard in early draft boards. At one point, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the top defensive tackle and the No. 10 overall draft prospect.
But as the draft approaches, Nixon has slid into the second or third round among most draft experts.
Just over a month ago, Kiper had Nixon as a second- or third-rounder. According to Mark Emmert of Hawk Central, Kiper changed his views after talking about Nixon more with NFL personnel. A primary reason for Nixon's slide is simply because edge rushers are valued more in the NFL than interior linemen like Nixon are because of their ability to rush the quarterback.
Additionally, Nixon started just nine games in his career for the Hawkeyes. He spent the 2018 season at Iowa Western Community College in order to get his grades up before transferring to Iowa in 2019. That season, he was a rotational player before bursting onto the scene in 2020 during a season shortened by the pandemic.
In its full seven-round mock draft, which was released Thursday, CBS Sports had Nixon going in the third round, 67th overall, to the Houston Texans.
Iowa Pro Day
During Iowa's Pro Day on March 22, Nixon — listed at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds — ran the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.7. He's also been going through the interview process with NFL teams.
"None of the questions I get are uncomfortable for me," Nixon told Isaac Goffin of The Daily Iowan about that process. "I answer them truthfully and just keep going. A lot of coaches have asked me a lot of things about (junior college) and how I came out this year and things like that. There’s never been a doubt in my mind about my athletic ability, about my play style, and how I can make a change on a team and make the team different and better.
"... A lot of coaches are telling me film-wise, they need more consistency throughout my film and things like that. Other than that, a lot of coaches tell me that they like me, like my playing style, how I move, how I carry myself, my character."
Wherever Nixon goes, it's basically assured that three players from Kenosha will be on NFL rosters in 2021.
Former Bradford stars Trae Waynes and Melvin Gordon were both selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, Waynes at No. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings and Gordon at No. 15 to the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Waynes, a cornerback, now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Gordon, a running back, now plays for the Denver Broncos.