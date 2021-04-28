Indian Trail graduate Nixon ready to hear his name called in NFL Draft

Based on mock drafts and draft projections — which have been coming out constantly for months now — it seems most likely that Nixon will be selected on Friday, possibly Saturday.

When he declared for the draft in late December after a fantastic 2020 season at Iowa, in the process forfeiting his final year of college eligibility, Nixon had generated significant buzz around his name. At one point, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Nixon as the top defensive tackle in the draft and the No. 10 overall prospect.

Since then, however, as the draft field has coalesced and analysts have made all their projections, Nixon has settled into the second through fourth rounds among most experts.

In its full seven-round mock draft, released earlier this month, CBS Sports had Nixon going in the third round, 67th overall to the Houston Texans. That means his name would be called on Friday. In its own seven-round mock draft, released Tuesday, Pro Football Focus had Nixon going in the fourth round, 111th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. In that scenario, his name would be called on Saturday.