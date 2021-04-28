Indian Trail graduate Nixon ready to hear his name called in NFL Draft

Daviyon Nixon is ready to get the call.
Sometime between Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nixon — a 2017 Indian Trail graduate — will officially be employed by the National Football League. The biggest offseason spectacle in all of sports, the NFL Draft will commence in Cleveland on Thursday with the 32 first-round selections.
The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, then the fourth through seventh rounds will conclude the draft on Saturday.
Nixon, a 6-foot-3, 313-pound interior defensive lineman from the University of Iowa, will hear his name called at some point.
"Basically, I am living out the one dream I've had since I was a little child, so, yeah, it's a very exciting moment for me," Nixon told Tim Van Vooren of Fox6 Milwaukee in a recent interview.
When Nixon does get selected this weekend, he'll become the eighth Kenoshan to be picked in the NFL Draft, joining Tom Bienemann (1951, 11th round, Chicago Cardinals); Ken Huxhold (1951, 27th round, Chicago Cardinals); Alan Ameche (1955, first round, Baltimore Colts); Tom Braatz (1955, 14th round, Washington Redskins); Tom Regner (1967, first round, Houston Oilers); Trae Waynes (2015, first round, Minnesota Vikings); and Melvin Gordon (2015, first round, San Diego Chargers).
Mock drafts
Based on mock drafts and draft projections — which have been coming out constantly for months now — it seems most likely that Nixon will be selected on Friday, possibly Saturday.
When he declared for the draft in late December after a fantastic 2020 season at Iowa, in the process forfeiting his final year of college eligibility, Nixon had generated significant buzz around his name. At one point, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Nixon as the top defensive tackle in the draft and the No. 10 overall prospect.
Since then, however, as the draft field has coalesced and analysts have made all their projections, Nixon has settled into the second through fourth rounds among most experts.
In its full seven-round mock draft, released earlier this month, CBS Sports had Nixon going in the third round, 67th overall to the Houston Texans. That means his name would be called on Friday. In its own seven-round mock draft, released Tuesday, Pro Football Focus had Nixon going in the fourth round, 111th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. In that scenario, his name would be called on Saturday.
There was no NFL Combine this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Nixon and other draft prospects had to relay on their Pro Days — Iowa's was on March 22 — and interviews with teams to sell their skills and personalities. No matter all the draft projections in the world, it really comes down to which teams fell in love with Nixon, what needs they have and who's left on their boards when their picks come up.
"People used to tell me that I could be a salesman, because I talk really well and I talk a lot, so I hope that I sell myself well enough to a team that they have faith in me and they pick me up," Nixon told Van Vooren.
Long journey
Nixon also told Van Vooren he'll be watching the first night of the draft in Iowa and the second night at home in Kenosha with friends and family.
Wherever he winds up to start his NFL career, it'll be the biggest step yet in Nixon's journey.
After starring at Indian Trail, Nixon spent the 2017 season at Iowa Western Community College in order to improve his grades. Nixon performed so well there that he received a scholarship offer from Nick Saban and the University of Alabama, the pre-eminent college football program in the country. But Nixon decided to stick with Iowa, the program that had heavily recruited him in high school.
Nixon redshirted for the 2018 season and actually entered the transfer portal the next summer, but a heart-to-heart with the coaching staff convinced him once again to stay with Iowa. After having a solid 2019 season in a rotational role with the Hawkeyes, Nixon exploded onto the Big Ten landscape in 2020 and took the conference by storm.
He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and ripped off a highlight-reel 71-yard interception return for a touchdown against Penn State that turned heads all over the country. Nixon was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman on offense or defense.
All along, Nixon hasn't forgotten the lessons he learned at Indian Trail, where he was affectionately nicknamed "Truck."
"I learned so many different things at Indian Trail," Nixon told Van Vooren. "(It taught me) I can't always be the loudest kid just yelling down the hallways to see your friends, because I can see everyone. It taught me that I needed to mature and that I needed to focus on school a lot, or a lot harder.
"It also taught me that no matter how hard life gets, you never quit. I know that no matter what I go through, no matter the trials and tribulations, I can push myself through anything."
Kenosha in the NFL Draft
BY THE NUMBERS
3: The highest draft pick ever used on a Kenosha native was by the Baltimore Colts when they selected Bradford graduate Alan "The Horse" Ameche out of the University of Wisconsin with the No. 3 overall pick in 1955.
4: The number of Kenoshans drafted in the first round. Ameche went to the Baltimore Colts in the first round (third overall) in 1955 and St. Joseph graduate Tom Regner was picked by the Houston Oilers in the first round (23rd overall) in 1967. Then two Kenoshans went in the first round in 2015 when Harborside Academy graduate and Bradford football standout Trae Waynes went 11th overall to the Minnesota Vikings and his high school teammate and Bradford graduate Melvin Gordon went 15th overall to the San Diego Chargers.
5: Undrafted Kenoshans to play in the NFL. Those were Ralph Thomas, Phil Pettey, Chet Kozel, Fred Borak and Elmer Rhenstrom.
7: Drafted Kenoshans to play in the NFL. Ken Huxhold, Tom Braatz, Tom Bienemann, Ameche and Regner played in the league, while Waynes and Gordon are still active.
1951: Two Kenoshans were taken in the 1951 draft, both by the Chicago Cardinals, when Bienemann went in the 11th round and Huxhold was picked in the 27th round. Both were Bradford graduates.
1955: Two Bradford graduates again went in the same draft when Ameche was selected third overall in 1955 by the Baltimore Colts and Braatz, his former high school teammate, went the same year, in the 14th round to the Washington Redskins.
2015: History repeated itself again when former Bradford teammates Waynes and Gordon went in the first round, just four picks apart from each other, in 2015 at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago in what was arguably the most memorable night in Kenosha sports history.