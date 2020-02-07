Indian Trail hosting youth wrestling tournament

The mats will be packed at Indian Trail today for the seventh annual Kenosha Wrestling Academy "Bulldog Brawl."

The tournament, one of Wisconsin’s most nationally recognized youth tournaments according to a KWA press release, will host 77 teams and more than 725 male and female wrestlers from across the Midwest for the “Battle for the Belt,” a reference to the KWA-customized championship belt awarded to winners in each bracket.

“Our 'Bulldog Brawl' is always well-attended, with teams and individual wrestlers coming in from around the Midwest, including this year’s participants from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and from across Wisconsin,” KWA President Jason Feest said in a news release. “We’ve built a great reputation as an extremely well-run tournament with tough competition.

"The KWA 'Bulldog Brawl' is our club’s main fundraiser, as we try to keep costs down for families and coaches. Our board and parent volunteers go above and beyond to create a great wrestling experience for parents, coaches and participants.”

For the third consecutive year, a separate girls division will be offered in most age groups.