Indian Trail hosting youth wrestling tournament

The mats will be packed at Indian Trail today for the seventh annual Kenosha Wrestling Academy "Bulldog Brawl."
The tournament, one of Wisconsin’s most nationally recognized youth tournaments according to a KWA press release, will host 77 teams and more than 725 male and female wrestlers from across the Midwest for the “Battle for the Belt,” a reference to the KWA-customized championship belt awarded to winners in each bracket.
“Our 'Bulldog Brawl' is always well-attended, with teams and individual wrestlers coming in from around the Midwest, including this year’s participants from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and from across Wisconsin,” KWA President Jason Feest said in a news release. “We’ve built a great reputation as an extremely well-run tournament with tough competition.
"The KWA 'Bulldog Brawl' is our club’s main fundraiser, as we try to keep costs down for families and coaches. Our board and parent volunteers go above and beyond to create a great wrestling experience for parents, coaches and participants.”
For the third consecutive year, a separate girls division will be offered in most age groups.
“Girls wrestling has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years. We’ve seen that in our own club and with the entry numbers in this division increasing each year,” KWA head coach Shane Ramos said.
Tournament matches will take place on 14 mats, in two sessions:
—First session: 8:30 a.m. (2005/2006 Boys; 2011/2012 Boys; 2013 and Younger, Combined Boys and Girls).
—Second session: Noon (or later): 2007/2008 Boys; 2009/2010 Boys; 2005/2006, 2007/2008, 2009/2010, 2011/2012 Girls.
About KWA
Kenosha Wrestling Academy is a youth wrestling club for boys and girls founded in 2012 by Kenosha natives Jason Feest (president) and Shane Ramos (head coach).
Both Feest and Ramos wrestled in Kenosha for Bullen Middle School and Bradford (1987-1992). They cite both programs and its coaches and mentors, on and off the mats — such as former Bradford coaches Manny Markham and Mark Reif — as important influences in helping them become great team leaders.
According to its release, KWA focuses on teaching kids balance, coordination, speed, agility, technique, respect, self-confidence and friendship. Since its founding, the club has produced 22 state champions and 72 “Top 6” placers at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Youth Folk-Style State Championships, which takes place in Madison each March.
KWA has also produced several national place and title winners.