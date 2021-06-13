 Skip to main content
Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore set to compete in State Boys Golf Tournament
Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore set to compete in State Boys Golf Tournament

05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 1

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore, shown earlier this season during the Kenosha County Invitational at Brighton Dale Links, will compete Monday and Tuesday in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

 GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore will tee it up Monday morning in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Moore will be in the third group to tee off, and he’ll be playing in a foursome with Appleton West senior Austin Georger, Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall and Verona senior Andrew Aune. All four players qualified individually for state.

Moore qualified by shooting a 1-under-par 71 to tie for second place in a Division-1 sectional at Ives Grove Links in Yorkville last week.

The Division-1 State Tournament field features 16 teams and 24 individual qualifiers. The competitors will play 36 holes, 18 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday, weather permitting. Moore is the only player from Kenosha County in the field.

The 2020 State Tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the tournament was held, in 2019 at University Ridge in Verona, Russell Detmering of Merrill won the Division-1 individual title and Milwaukee Marquette won the Division-1 team title.

