Indian Trail wins both team titles, Shoreland's Malliet wins 3 boys events in County Outdoor Track Invite

Indian Trail claimed both the boys and girls team titles, while Shoreland Lutheran junior Sam Malliet was the only competitor in the field to win three individual events Tuesday to highlight the County Outdoor Track and Field Invite at Bradford Stadium.
The Hawks racked up 182.5 points to finish ahead of second-place Bradford (144) for first place in the boys team standings and accrued 265 points to finish way ahead of second-place Tremper (85) in the girls teams standings.
Malliet, meanwhile, finished first in both boys hurdles events, winning the 110 meters in 18.15 seconds and the 300 in 43.98. He also placed first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet.
Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier was also a double-winner in the boys distance events, placing first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.21 and the 3,200 with a time of 10:13.78. Meier's junior teammate, Chad Helmke, finished in second place behind him in both events with times of 4:45.24 in the 1,600 and 10:47.06 in the 3,200.
Bradford dominated the boys relays, winning all four events.
The quartet of junior Dilan Williamson, junior Michael Deluca, sophomore Keany Parks and junior Christian Crump won the 400 relay in 43.78, while the team of Deluca, senior Jelani Lawson, Parks and Crump won the 800 relay in 1:31.62. Lawson, senior Dan Rossmann, Crump and Parks claimed the 1,600 relay in 3:34.9 and sophomore Trevor Stratton, junior Dario Tenorio, sophomore Eli Fredrickson and sophomore Danny Torresin won the 3,200 relay in 9:05.56.
In the boys sprint events, Deluca won the 100 dash in 11.46, while Wilmot senior Tyler Wilson and Tremper senior Tyler Santi traded 1-2 placements in the 200 and 400 dashes. Wilson (23.37) was first and Santi (23.52) was second in the 200 dash, then Santi (52.37) placed first and Wilson (52.76) placed second in the 400 dash. Santi was also third in the 100 dash with a time of 11.79, finishing behind Deluca and Williamson (11.65).
In the boys 800, meanwhile, Torresin finished first with a time of 2:12.3.
In the boys field events, Wilmot senior Gabe Handorf was first in the pole vault (12-6), Parks (22-6.5), Crump (20-0) and Lawson (19-9.5) went 1-2-3 in the long jump, Indian Trail junior Jonathan Murray won the triple jump (40-4.5), Wilmot junior Ethan Ivan won the shot put (49-5.5) and St. Joseph senior Ben Pable won the discus (156-0). Pable was also second behind Ivan in the shot put with a throw of 49-1.5.
For the Christian Life boys, junior Michael Oware finished fourth in the 400 dash (54.85) and eighth in the 800 (2:20.72).
In the boys teams standings, Wilmot finished third behind Indian Trail and Bradford with 99.5 points, Shoreland was fourth with 98, St. Joseph placed fifth with 69, Tremper finished sixth with 47 and Christian Life took seventh with 10. Central did not participate in the meet.
Girls
Indian Trail juniors Ja'miah Cochran and Elliana Knudsen each won a pair of individual girls events.
Cochran won the 100 dash (13.2) and the 200 dash (27.82), while Knudsen was first in both the 100 hurdles (17.11) and the 300 hurdles (51.31).
Indian Trail, meanwhile, won three of the four girls relays, as the team of sophomore Te'Janiya Watkins, junior Emily Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams was first in the 400 dash (51.16), the quartet of sophomore Tiara Murray, freshman Grace Kozel, freshman Mia Granucci and sophomore LaNaiya Kelly was first in the 800 relay (1:55.48) and the team of Williams, Barclay, Granucci and Knudsen won the 1,600 relay (4:28.08).
Tremper won the other girls relay, as the squad of sophomore Jenna Puhr, senior Abby Lawler, sophomore Kayley Hansen and junior Faith Marschel was first in the 3,200 relay (10:44.75).
In the other girls track events, Indian Trail freshman Riya Patel won the 400 dash (1:07.35), Taylor won the 800 (2:35.88), Tremper junior Jayden Ingram won the 1,600 (5:49.69) and Indian Trail freshman Audrey Schreve won the 3,200 (13:35.16).
In the girls jumps, Wilmot senior Miranda Kendall was first in the high jump (5-2), Shoreland freshman Rachel Salfer was first in the pole vault (6-6), Murray was first in the long jump (15-6.5) and Wilmot sophomore Elizabeth Toffel was first in the triple jump (31-5). Toffel also placed second in the high jump behind Kendall with a mark of 4-10.
Indian Trail junior Macey Gandee and Shoreland senior Lindsay Zilisch traded 1-2 placements in the girls throws, meanwhile. Gandee (30-0.5) placed first and Zilisch (29-11.5) placed second in the shot put, then Zilisch and Gandee each had a throw of 90-7 in the discus, with Zilisch winning out since her mark came in less throws.
Junior Simona Tenuta had the top individual girls finish for Bradford, as she placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 14:22.94.
In the girls team standings, Wilmot finished third behind Indian Trail and Tremper with 81.5 points, Shoreland was fourth with 60.5, St. Joseph finished fifth with 53 and Bradford was sixth with 36. Christian Life did not score in the girls events.
In the wheelchair events, meanwhile, Indian Trail juniors Josh and Emma Jundt went 1-2 in the mixed 100 dash, the mixed 400 dash and the mixed shot put.