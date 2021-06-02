Indian Trail wins both team titles, Shoreland's Malliet wins 3 boys events in County Outdoor Track Invite

Indian Trail claimed both the boys and girls team titles, while Shoreland Lutheran junior Sam Malliet was the only competitor in the field to win three individual events Tuesday to highlight the County Outdoor Track and Field Invite at Bradford Stadium.

The Hawks racked up 182.5 points to finish ahead of second-place Bradford (144) for first place in the boys team standings and accrued 265 points to finish way ahead of second-place Tremper (85) in the girls teams standings.

Malliet, meanwhile, finished first in both boys hurdles events, winning the 110 meters in 18.15 seconds and the 300 in 43.98. He also placed first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet.

Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier was also a double-winner in the boys distance events, placing first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.21 and the 3,200 with a time of 10:13.78. Meier's junior teammate, Chad Helmke, finished in second place behind him in both events with times of 4:45.24 in the 1,600 and 10:47.06 in the 3,200.

Bradford dominated the boys relays, winning all four events.