Indian Trail's Blagoevs advance to state boys tennis in singles, Tremper duo advances in doubles

In the team competition, meanwhile, the champion of each sectional advances to the State Team Tournament, which for Division-1 is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Menards Tennis Center.

Indian Trail entered Wednesday's sectional with 14 points after Monday's subsectional and concluded sectionals with a total of 37. That wasn't enough, however, to beat out Milwaukee Marquette, which entered the sectional with 24 points and finished with 52 to win the sectional team title and advance to team state.

The Blagoevs certainly did their part, though, for the Hawks' cause.

At No. 1 singles, Martin Blagoev defeated Greendale's Tommy Young, 6-1, 6-0, to secure a spot in the top four and an automatic bid to state. He then beat Cudahy/St. Francis' Josh Hudson, 6-1, 6-0, to reach the first-place match, where he beat Marquette's Noah White, 6-3, 6-2, to claim the sectional title and improve to 19-0 on the season.

It'll be the third state appearance for Martin Blagoev after last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After losing in the first round as a freshman in 2018, Blagoev was seeded 10th in the draw in 2019 as a sophomore and won two matches to advance to the third round.