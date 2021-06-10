Indian Trail's Blagoevs advance to state boys tennis in singles, Tremper duo advances in doubles

The Indian Trail boys tennis team fell just short of reaching the WIAA Division-1 State Team Tournament.
But the Hawks' top two singles players will be going to the State Individual Tournament, and Tremper's No. 1 doubles team will join them.
Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev won three matches Wednesday in a Division-1 sectional at Tremper to win the sectional title and advance to state at No. 1 singles, while Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev won a pair of matches to win the sectional at No. 2 singles and advance to state.
Additionally, Tremper's No. 1 doubles team of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price won two matches and finished third to advance to state.
The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles from each of the eight sectionals advance to the Division-1 State Individual Tournament, scheduled for June 17-19 at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Additionally, a maximum of 16 additional singles players and doubles teams that were eliminated earlier in sectionals will be added to the state field as special qualifiers. Those were to be announced some time after all of the sectionals concluded Thursday, along with the State Tournament brackets. See kenoshanews.com/sports for an update.
In the team competition, meanwhile, the champion of each sectional advances to the State Team Tournament, which for Division-1 is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Menards Tennis Center.
Indian Trail entered Wednesday's sectional with 14 points after Monday's subsectional and concluded sectionals with a total of 37. That wasn't enough, however, to beat out Milwaukee Marquette, which entered the sectional with 24 points and finished with 52 to win the sectional team title and advance to team state.
The Blagoevs certainly did their part, though, for the Hawks' cause.
At No. 1 singles, Martin Blagoev defeated Greendale's Tommy Young, 6-1, 6-0, to secure a spot in the top four and an automatic bid to state. He then beat Cudahy/St. Francis' Josh Hudson, 6-1, 6-0, to reach the first-place match, where he beat Marquette's Noah White, 6-3, 6-2, to claim the sectional title and improve to 19-0 on the season.
It'll be the third state appearance for Martin Blagoev after last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After losing in the first round as a freshman in 2018, Blagoev was seeded 10th in the draw in 2019 as a sophomore and won two matches to advance to the third round.
At No. 2 singles, meanwhile, Kristian Blagoev defeated Franklin's Brandon Topalian, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals and Marquette's Graham Kunick, 6-1, 6-2, in the title match to advance to state. Blagoev improved to 27-1 this season.
In the No. 1 doubles draw, Whynott and Price (4-3) beat Greendale's Evan Smazal and Ryan Bilan in the quarterfinals to secure a state berth. Marquette's Sam Marshall and Lincoln Marshall beat Whynott and Price, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals, but in the third-place match, the Tremper duo defeated Oak Creek's Aleix Massaneda and Mark Ross, 6-2, 6-4.
As a freshman in 2019, Whynott advanced to state in doubles with then-Tremper senior Ben Goss, where they were defeated in the first round.
Other competitors
Tremper senior Michael States and Bradford senior Isaac Sens also advanced to the sectional at No. 1 singles, but neither made it through to state. White defeated Sens, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals, while Hudson defeated States, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.
For Indian Trail, junior Cole Reigel finished second at No. 3 singles to conclude with an impressive 26-2 record. After a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin's Smeeth Dalal in the semifinals, Reigel was defeated in a close first-place match by Marquette's Joe Malloy, 7-5, 6-3.
In the No. 4 singles draw, Indian Trail junior Andrew Del Real lost his first match Wednesday to Franklin's Jack Julka, 6-1, 6-2, but bounced back to defeat Tremper senior Johnathan LeGrange, 6-0, 6-0, in the third-place match to finish with a 23-5 record.
The Hawks also had a team in the No. 1 doubles field in seniors Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell, but they were ousted in the quarterfinals by Franklin's Sam Cartwright and Noah Bartoshevich, 7-5, 6-4.
Also in doubles, Tremper sophomore Blake Callahan and freshman Grant Murowski advanced to the sectional at No. 2 but lost both their matches Wednesday, while Indian Trail sophomore Kevin Chalastawa and junior Calvin Windsor won their first match at No. 3 on Wednesday before falling in the title match to take second place.
The Division-1 sectionals concluded Thursday, and Central had several competitors playing Thursday in the sectional at Brookfield Central.
Freshman Christos Dovas was competing for the Falcons at No. 1 singles, along with junior Austin Dority at No. 2 singles, sophomore Reid Glassen at No. 3 singles, freshman Brett Hanke at No. 4 singles and the team of junior Ben Marecek and sophomore John Kinzler at No. 1 doubles.
That sectional ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports for an update.