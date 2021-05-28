Indian Trail's Moore claims medalist honors at SEC Boys Golf Meet, named conference Player of Year

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore backed up his status Thursday as the best boys golfer in the Southeast Conference this season.
In a bad-weather SEC Meet at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, Moore was the only golfer to shoot a sub-80 round, firing a 76 (37-39) to claim medalist honors.
Including the season's seven nine-hole SEC Mini-Meets and Thursday's 18-hole conference meet, Moore finished with a nine-hole average of 37.7 over nine rounds, edging Franklin senior John Mirsberger (38.0) for the top average in the conference. As a result, after Thursday's conference meet, Moore was named the SEC Player of the Year.
Tremper senior Tyler Dahl, meanwhile, carded an 86 (41-45) on Thursday to finish fourth in the conference meet. With a nine-hole average of 40.9 this season, Dahl was named first-team All-SEC.
In the team standings, Indian Trail scored a total of 347 at Thursday's meet to tie for first with Racine Case. The Eagles were declared the SEC Meet champions, however, via a scorecard playoff. In the overall SEC season standings, which reflected the mini-meets and the conference meet, the Hawks totaled 54 points to place third behind Case (66) and Franklin (56).
Junior Alex Martin and senior Tyler Fisel were both named second-team All-SEC for Indian Trail, as Martin tied for seventh with an 88 (43-45) on Thursday and finished with a season average of 41.9, while Fisel also tied for ninth at 88 (41-47) on Thursday and finished with a season average of 42.4.
Also competing for the Hawks on Thursday were freshman AJ Hamelink, who cared a 95 (49-46), and senior Ean Clyne, who shot a 101 (52-49).
In addition to Dahl, freshman Owen DeRousse (91, 44-47), sophomore Marco Conforti (98, 48-50) and senior Tyson Baldwin (102, 51-51) also scored for the Trojans, who placed fifth with a team score of 377. In the overall season standings, Tremper also finished fifth with 32 points.
Bradford had two golfers compete Thursday, as junior Mitchell Swanson shot a 99 (52-47) and junior Dominic Manna carded a 115 (57-58). The Red Devils did not have enough golfers to score in the team standings and for the season finished in seventh place with two points.
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail will begin postseason competition with a WIAA Division-1 regional on Tuesday morning at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.