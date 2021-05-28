Indian Trail's Moore claims medalist honors at SEC Boys Golf Meet, named conference Player of Year

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore backed up his status Thursday as the best boys golfer in the Southeast Conference this season.

In a bad-weather SEC Meet at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, Moore was the only golfer to shoot a sub-80 round, firing a 76 (37-39) to claim medalist honors.

Including the season's seven nine-hole SEC Mini-Meets and Thursday's 18-hole conference meet, Moore finished with a nine-hole average of 37.7 over nine rounds, edging Franklin senior John Mirsberger (38.0) for the top average in the conference. As a result, after Thursday's conference meet, Moore was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Tremper senior Tyler Dahl, meanwhile, carded an 86 (41-45) on Thursday to finish fourth in the conference meet. With a nine-hole average of 40.9 this season, Dahl was named first-team All-SEC.

In the team standings, Indian Trail scored a total of 347 at Thursday's meet to tie for first with Racine Case. The Eagles were declared the SEC Meet champions, however, via a scorecard playoff. In the overall SEC season standings, which reflected the mini-meets and the conference meet, the Hawks totaled 54 points to place third behind Case (66) and Franklin (56).

