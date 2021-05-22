 Skip to main content
Indian Trail's Moore fires 76 to win County Boys Golf Invitational
High School Boys Golf

Indian Trail's Moore fires 76 to win County Boys Golf Invitational

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore is on a roll.

Three days after shooting a 1-under-par 35 at Maplecrest Country Club on Tuesday to win medalist honors in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet, Moore was at it again Friday morning.

Moore fired a 4-over 76 on the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links to to win medalist honors again, this time by five strokes in the Kenosha County Boys Invitational, which included all eight county programs.

Moore's teammate, Alex Martin, had a strong outing as well Friday and finished in second place with an 81.

With Moore and Martin leading the way, the Hawks totaled a team score of 343 to win the meet by a wide margin over Central, which finished in second place at 370.

Also for Indian Trail, Tyler Fisel finished in fourth place with an 87, AJ Hamelink shot a 99 and Ean Clyne, whose score was not counted in the team total since it was the Hawks' highest score, carded a 116.

Christian Life's Caleb Stinespring, meanwhile, had a strong outing, firing an 83 to finish in third place behind Moore and Martin.

Tremper's Tyler Dahl took fifth place behind Fisel with an 88, Central's Dylan Bruni and Tyler Shike finished in sixth and seventh, respectively, with an 88 and an 89, St. Joseph's Thomas Dippel was eighth with a 91 and Central's Nolan Bruni and Wilmot's Parker Kouba-Luetik rounded out the top 10 with a 94 each.

Mitchell Swanson shot a 101 for Bradford's top score, while Seth Thompson carded a 136 for Shoreland Luthern's top score.

In the team standings, Tremper finished in third place behind Indian Trail and Central at 381, Wilmot was fourth at 399, St. Joseph placed fifth at 408 and CLS was sixth at 426. Bradford and Shoreland didn't have enough golfers to score in the team standings.

Also scoring for the Trojans in addition to Dahl were Tyson Baldwin (96), Owen DeRousse (96) and Marco Conforti (101).

Scoring for the Panthers in addition to Kouba-Luetik were Dane Turner (99), Cy Turner (100) and Logan Dvorak (106).

Scoring for the Lancers in addition to Dippel were Sam Paupore (98), Ryan Paupore (109) and Ian Littner (110).

And scoring for the Eagles in addition to Stinespring were Nathan Isaacson (110), Carl Travis (112) and Jack Cooper (121).

Central's Connor Brown, meanwhile, claimed junior varsity medalist honors with an 87, while the Falcons won the JV team title at 380.

