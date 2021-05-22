Indian Trail's Moore fires 76 to win County Boys Golf Invitational

Indian Trail’s Dylan Moore watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
St. Joseph’s Thomas Dippel lines up a putt on the 15th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Tremper’s Tyler Dahl watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Central's Dylan Bruni watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Central’s Dylan Bruni watches his tee shot on the sixth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Shoreland Lutheran’s Micah Babinec watches his putt from the fringe on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Bradford’s Mitchell Swanson lines up a putt on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Shoreland Lutheran’s Micah Babinec watches his tee shot on the 18th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Christian Life’s Caleb Stinespring watches a fairway shot on the 16th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Wilmot’s Cy Turner watches his tee shot on the 16th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Bradford’s Mitchell Swanson reacts to missing a putt on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
Christian Life’s Caleb Stinespring hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Results for the meet were not in before the News’ press time Friday. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Sunday’s edition of the News for results.
KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore is on a roll.
Three days after shooting a 1-under-par 35 at Maplecrest Country Club on Tuesday to win medalist honors in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet, Moore was at it again Friday morning.
Moore fired a 4-over 76 on the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links to to win medalist honors again, this time by five strokes in the Kenosha County Boys Invitational, which included all eight county programs.
Moore's teammate, Alex Martin, had a strong outing as well Friday and finished in second place with an 81.
With Moore and Martin leading the way, the Hawks totaled a team score of 343 to win the meet by a wide margin over Central, which finished in second place at 370.
Also for Indian Trail, Tyler Fisel finished in fourth place with an 87, AJ Hamelink shot a 99 and Ean Clyne, whose score was not counted in the team total since it was the Hawks' highest score, carded a 116.
Christian Life's Caleb Stinespring, meanwhile, had a strong outing, firing an 83 to finish in third place behind Moore and Martin.
Tremper's Tyler Dahl took fifth place behind Fisel with an 88, Central's Dylan Bruni and Tyler Shike finished in sixth and seventh, respectively, with an 88 and an 89, St. Joseph's Thomas Dippel was eighth with a 91 and Central's Nolan Bruni and Wilmot's Parker Kouba-Luetik rounded out the top 10 with a 94 each.