Indian Trail's Moore fires 76 to win County Boys Golf Invitational

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore is on a roll.

Three days after shooting a 1-under-par 35 at Maplecrest Country Club on Tuesday to win medalist honors in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet, Moore was at it again Friday morning.

Moore fired a 4-over 76 on the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links to to win medalist honors again, this time by five strokes in the Kenosha County Boys Invitational, which included all eight county programs.

Moore's teammate, Alex Martin, had a strong outing as well Friday and finished in second place with an 81.

With Moore and Martin leading the way, the Hawks totaled a team score of 343 to win the meet by a wide margin over Central, which finished in second place at 370.

Also for Indian Trail, Tyler Fisel finished in fourth place with an 87, AJ Hamelink shot a 99 and Ean Clyne, whose score was not counted in the team total since it was the Hawks' highest score, carded a 116.

Christian Life's Caleb Stinespring, meanwhile, had a strong outing, firing an 83 to finish in third place behind Moore and Martin.