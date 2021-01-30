Indian Trail's Wirch making third trip to state swim meet

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch will conclude his high school career with a third consecutive trip to the WIAA Division-1 Boys State Swim Meet.

Wirch qualified in a pair of events out of a sectional at Muskego on Saturday, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.62 seconds and placing second in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.87.

The winners of each event at each sectional automatically qualified for the Division-1 State Meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Waukesha South. The next 18 fastest times in each event also qualified.

Wirch's time in the 500 was enough to qualify him for the second of three heats at state, while his 200 time placed him in the first of three heats. The third heat is the fastest.

Wirch finished 20th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle as a junior in 2020 and 13th in the 500 freestyle as a sophomore in 2019.

Joining Wirch in the 500 freestyle at state this year will be junior teammate Will Gilbert, who finished third at sectionals in 4:50.87, which qualified him for the second heat at state.