Indian Trail's Wirch making third trip to state swim meet

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch will conclude his high school career with a third consecutive trip to the WIAA Division-1 Boys State Swim Meet.
Wirch qualified in a pair of events out of a sectional at Muskego on Saturday, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.62 seconds and placing second in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.87.
The winners of each event at each sectional automatically qualified for the Division-1 State Meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Waukesha South. The next 18 fastest times in each event also qualified.
Wirch's time in the 500 was enough to qualify him for the second of three heats at state, while his 200 time placed him in the first of three heats. The third heat is the fastest.
Wirch finished 20th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle as a junior in 2020 and 13th in the 500 freestyle as a sophomore in 2019.
Joining Wirch in the 500 freestyle at state this year will be junior teammate Will Gilbert, who finished third at sectionals in 4:50.87, which qualified him for the second heat at state.
Bradford also qualified a pair of competitors for state. Junior Ethan Bergman placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in sectionals in 49.2 seconds, which placed him in the first heat at state, while junior Luke Rasmussen was second in the sectional in diving with 353.0 points, the 18th-best score in the state field.
In the nine-team sectional standings, Indian Trail was seventh with 167 points, Tremper was eighth with 141 and Bradford was ninth with 129.
Tremper's top individual finishes came in diving, as freshman Evan Arneson was fourth with 296.65 points and freshman Payton Willie was fifth with 272.05.
Badger has big day
Badger Combined, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, won the sectional with 387 points and sent a bundle of wrestlers to state.
Junior Benton Greenberg was second in the 50 freestyle (21.6) and second in the 100 freestyle (47.73), senior Ethan Marunde was third in the 50 freestyle (21.64) and third in the 100 freestyle (48.36) and sophomore Evan Langelund was third in the 100 butterfly (52.86) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.91).
Also for the Badgers, senior Nathaniel Rafe was fourth in the 100 backstroke (56.11) and senior Tommy Anderson was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.9).
In the relays, Badger's 200 medley squad of Rafe, Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and Langelund was second (1:34.97), the 200 freestyle team of Greenberg, Langelund, Anderson and Marunde was first (1:27.2) and the 400 freestyle team of Greenberg, junior Carson Biller, Rafe and Marunde was also first (3:14.66).