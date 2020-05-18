Infante earns diving award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indian Trail graduate Evan Infante was selected as the St. Cloud State (Minn.) University men's swimming and diving team Diver of the Year for 2019-20, it was announced Monday.

The St. Cloud St. men's and women's swimming and diving teams announced their 2019-20 award winners during a special virtual ceremony presentation on Thursday.

The son of John and Shari Infante, Evan Infante completed his junior season and placed fourth in the 3-meter diving event and ninth in the 1-meter diving event at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

The Huskies won their second consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's swimming and diving championship this season and sent nine student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Championships.

