Jacob Boresch engaging bowling fans with podcast

Now would usually be the peak of the bowling season in Kenosha.
Leagues would be entering their final weeks of competition, with the Kenosha News Match Game Tournament in May essentially wrapping up the league season before summer.
Not this year.
Bowlers, like everyone else, are stuck at home, and the lanes will be quiet for the foreseeable future.
So Jacob Boresch is giving bowling fans at least something to listen to.
For about three weeks now, Boresch — the 2017 Men's Division Match Game champion — has been hosting a podcast called "Off the Lanes With Jake" on Facebook Live.
"There's been a lot of different podcasts going on for bowling right now," Boresch said. "A lot of professional bowlers are starting to do it, which is really awesome. A lot of these more popular guys have been getting 180 to 250 people (listening).
"... Bowling's a niche sport. For a lot of people, this is the only sport they do, and they're around the bowling alley multiple times a week. It's one of those things, as us bowlers know, there's so many things to talk about related to bowling."
Boresch's podcast is aired at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and can be accessed via the Bowlers Choice Pro Shop Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Bowlers-Choice-Pro-Shop-141789365855881/).
On Sunday, Boresch is scheduled to interview his biggest guest yet, Walter Ray Williams Jr., a nine-time PBA Player of the Year who has a record 39 career PBA standard titles and eight PBA major titles. Boresch compared Williams to Babe Ruth in baseball or Michael Jordan in basketball.
"Walter Ray, to be honest, is the greatest ever," Boresch said.
Of course, the Boresch name has also fared well on the lanes, and they're using their connections to promote the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacob Boresch's dad, Lennie Boresch Jr., has won a record 10 Match Game Men's Division titles and has had great success professionally. A United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer, Boresch has won four titles, including a major, on the PBA50Tour and has multiple medals as a member of Team USA in the Senior World Championships.
Lennie Boresch Jr. also owns Bowlers Choice Pro Shop at Castle Lanes in Racine, which is of course closed right now. To drum up some business while people are home, he decided to start raffling off bowling balls from the latest lines of equipment and asked Jacob to help.
In addition to running the raffles, Jacob — who turns 28 on Monday and graduated from Tremper before bowling in college at Clarke (Iowa) — had more ideas.
"I kind of turned it into not just a bowling ball raffle, but kind of a podcast-type of thing on Facebook Live," said Boresch, who added that the raffles are filling 25 or 30 spots at $10 a person within just an hour.
"Really, what I've been doing is, obviously I've been running the ball raffles on there, but then I've started to bring on different people to talk. It started locally."
Local guests have included Lennie Boresch Jr., of course, and Gus Yannaras of Waukesha, also a USBC Hall of Famer. Stephanie Schwartz of Racine, who had a stellar college career at Stephen F. Austin and is now on the PBA Women's Tour, was also on.
Scheduled for an upcoming appearance is Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, the coach of the start-up Carthage women's bowling program, which is slated to begin competition in 2021.
Jacob and his dad plan to keep using their connections in professional bowling and elsewhere to book guests.
"I know quite a few of the young guys on the PBA Tour now," Jacob said. "I became friends with a lot of them. I bowled against a lot of them in college, and also my dad's been a Tour rep for Storm over the past year. We had the idea of let's start to get some bigger-name people on."
Boresch said he begins interviews talking about equipment before moving to other things.
That should encompass a lot on Sunday when Boresch hosts Williams, a legendary bowler who's also a six-time world horseshoe pitching champion and a member of the National Horseshoe Pitching Hall of Fame. Williams and Lennie Boresch Jr. have been teammates on Senior Team USA.
"With these PBA guys, and especially with Walter Ray, we're going to open it up to a lot more than just equipment," Jacob Boresch said. "We'll talk about his equipment that he's been throwing, but I want to talk about his career, the success that he's had, some of his highlights of his career.
"There's a few other topics specific to him that I definitely want to mention."
PBA Tour bowler AJ Johnson has been on the show, too, and fellow PBAer A.J. Chapman is scheduled for Tuesday.
And when bowlers can get back on the lanes again, Boresch plans to keep his show going.
"That's kind of my plan, actually," he said. "I didn't expect it to get this big, and I didn't expect myself to be so into it, so interested in it. We have a lot of connections between my dad and I, people that we can get on there.
"It has been really cool just kind of hearing different perspectives on bowling."
