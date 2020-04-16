Jacob Boresch engaging bowling fans with podcast

"Really, what I've been doing is, obviously I've been running the ball raffles on there, but then I've started to bring on different people to talk. It started locally."

Local guests have included Lennie Boresch Jr., of course, and Gus Yannaras of Waukesha, also a USBC Hall of Famer. Stephanie Schwartz of Racine, who had a stellar college career at Stephen F. Austin and is now on the PBA Women's Tour, was also on.

Scheduled for an upcoming appearance is Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, the coach of the start-up Carthage women's bowling program, which is slated to begin competition in 2021.

Jacob and his dad plan to keep using their connections in professional bowling and elsewhere to book guests.

"I know quite a few of the young guys on the PBA Tour now," Jacob said. "I became friends with a lot of them. I bowled against a lot of them in college, and also my dad's been a Tour rep for Storm over the past year. We had the idea of let's start to get some bigger-name people on."

Boresch said he begins interviews talking about equipment before moving to other things.