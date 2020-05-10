Jaeden Zackery the Boys Basketball County Player of the Decade

Lowdown: There isn't a more decorated player in terms of honors and awards in county annals than Johns. He was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Metro Classic Conference four times, WBCA Division-4 first-team All-State twice and AP All-State honorable mention once. ... In 2013-14, he became just the second freshman in county history and the first since St. Joseph's Andre Speed in 1993-94 to be named first-team All-County. ... The point guard scored a school record 1,856 points for his career, breaking the mark set by future NBA All-Star Nick Van Exel during the Lancers' season opener on 12-1-16. ... Scored 20 or more points 43 times, 30 or more seven times and 40 or more once. ... His career high of 42 came in his final high school game, an 82-80 OT loss to Milwaukee Destiny in a WIAA Division-4 regional final on 3-4-17. ... Averaged 20.7 points over seven career postseason games. ... His 24.7 points per game during his senior season of 2016-17 tied for 21st in the state. ... Played in all 95 of St. Joseph's varsity games from 2013 through 2017, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. ... Played the 2017-18 season at Hillcrest Prep School in Phoenix, Ariz., and in 2018-19 averaged 7.4 points in 11 games for Frank Phillips (Texas), an NJCAA Division I program.