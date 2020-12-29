Johnson breaks program record in big win for Wilmot girls

Wilmot's McKenna Johnson may only be a freshman, but there's been nothing about the girls basketball varsity level that's intimidated her thus far.

Johnson again showed Wilmot's opponents that they'll be dealing with a handful for years to come, setting the single-game school record with 39 points Monday night in the Panthers' 61-48 non-conference home win over Watertown.

Johnson drained eight 3-pointers against Watertown's zone defense, scoring 21 points before halftime and another 18 in the second half as Wilmot built on its five-point halftime advantage.

"That is single-handedly the best individual performance I have ever witnessed," Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd said via email. "We were patient against their 1-3-1, but she was able to dissect it."

Johnson, who also finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line and is now averaging 21.2 points per game, said she was unaware of her scoring pace and credited her teammates for getting her open looks.

"I was really surprised. I didn't know that I broke the school record until after the game," said Johnson, who cited her AAU coaches for preparing her for the varsity level at such a young age, in a phone interview Tuesday morning.