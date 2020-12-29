Johnson breaks program record in big win for Wilmot girls

Wilmot's McKenna Johnson may only be a freshman, but there's been nothing about the girls basketball varsity level that's intimidated her thus far.
Johnson again showed Wilmot's opponents that they'll be dealing with a handful for years to come, setting the single-game school record with 39 points Monday night in the Panthers' 61-48 non-conference home win over Watertown.
Johnson drained eight 3-pointers against Watertown's zone defense, scoring 21 points before halftime and another 18 in the second half as Wilmot built on its five-point halftime advantage.
"That is single-handedly the best individual performance I have ever witnessed," Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd said via email. "We were patient against their 1-3-1, but she was able to dissect it."
Johnson, who also finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line and is now averaging 21.2 points per game, said she was unaware of her scoring pace and credited her teammates for getting her open looks.
"I was really surprised. I didn't know that I broke the school record until after the game," said Johnson, who cited her AAU coaches for preparing her for the varsity level at such a young age, in a phone interview Tuesday morning.
"I feel like my teammates really helped me get those shots off with some drive-and-kicks."
Meanwhile, the Panthers are on a five-game winning streak and are now 5-1 overall. They completed a big week of non-conference play surrounding Christmas with wins over Racine Lutheran and Watertown, who have a combined record of 11-4 (Watertown had another game Tuesday night after the News' press time).
While Johnson's scoring has been key, Boyd said it's the other end of the floor that's leading to wins.
"Our defense is what continues to give teams fits," Boyd said. "We were definitely undersized (against Watertown), and our two posts, Kyleigh Pittman and Casey Christiansen, made them earn every basket."
Wilmot hosts Racine Prairie in another non-conference game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. before returning to Southern Lakes Conference play Jan. 5 at Lake Geneva Badger. The Panthers are alone in third place in the SLC behind 5-0 Union Grove and the 3-0 Badgers as they look to continue their winning ways.
"I think everybody's pretty pumped up," Johnson said.
WILMOT 61, WATERTOWN 48
GIRLS
WATERTOWN (5-3)
Quinn 0 0-1 0, Schmutzler 2 0-1 6, Gifford 1 2-2 5, Hinrichs 1 2-2 5, Maas 5 4-7 14, Uecke 4 7-19 18. Totals 14 13-20 48.
WILMOT (5-1)
Raymond 1 0-0 3, Parisi 2 2-2 6, Ma. Johnson 2 0-1 4, Horton 0 1-2 1, Mc. Johnson 13 5-5 39, Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Pittman 3 0-2 7. Totals 21 9-14 61.
Halftime—Wilm 31-26. 3-point goals—Wat 7 (Uecke 3, Schmutzler 2, Gifford, Hinrichs), Wilm 10 (Mc. Johnson 8, Raymond, Pittman). Total fouls—Wat 18, Wilm 18. Fouled out—Uecke.